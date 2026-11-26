The S&P/TSX composite index was up 219.46 points at 34,399.45.

The gains came as U.S. stock markets are closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.18 cents US compared with 70.33 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$1.18 at US$84.86 per barrel.

The February gold contract was up US$36.50 at US$3,601.10 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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