The last day you can buy gifts to arrive by Christmas

If you’re a big online shopper and that family gift exchange is important to you, the worst thing that can happen (barring a real catastrophe, of course) is your gifts not being shipped in time. Luckily, depending on where you live and what kind of shipping speed you choose on Amazon, you have a few more days to place your gift orders and make sure they’re beautifully wrapped and sitting under that tree.

Here’s a helpful chart from Amazon.ca for Canada-wide shipping. Also, if you’re hoping to ship outside of Canada, these are the last days to place orders for Standard International shipping, Expedited International and Priority International, respectively: December 12, 13 and 14. Happy gifting!

Shipping speed Urban areas Rural areas FREE Shipping* December 12** December 11** Standard December 13** December 12** Express December 16 Order as late as 12:00 p.m., local time December 13 Priority December 19 Order as late as 1:00 p.m., local time December 14 Two-Day♦ December 18 Order as late as 12:00 p.m., local time Not Applicable One-Day♦♦ December 21 Order as late as 1:00 p.m., local time Not Applicable Same-Day*** December 24 Cut-off times vary by city Not Applicable

Unless otherwise specified, the ordering cut-off time is 11:59 p.m., local time. Items requiring special handling may have an earlier ordering deadline.

*FREE Shipping is available for qualifying orders of at least $35 (not available to remote locations).

**The ordering deadlines for FREE Shipping and standard shipping vary by region, and may differ from the ones listed above. During the checkout process, you will be able to see the estimated delivery dates for these shipping options.

***Same-Day Delivery is available in Toronto and Vancouver. Availability is limited on certain holidays and high-volume shopping days.

♦In Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton the ordering deadline for Two-Day shipping is December 20. Order as late as 12:00 p.m., local time. In Edmonton, Regina, and parts of Ontario ordering deadline for Two-Day shipping is December 19. Order as late as 12:00 p.m., local time

♦♦In Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton the ordering deadline for One-Day shipping is December 23. Cut-off times vary by city. Availability is limited on certain holidays and high-volume shopping days.