A food truck with poutine

Spend

Where to find Canadian food

Sorry not sorry: Restaurants revamp decor, menus to showcase Canadian ties.

Banking

Maxed out your TFSA and RRSP? Here’s where to put cash

A middle-aged couple dance in their new condo

Cash Allocation

Your home sold—now what?

Middle-aged couple taking a selfie at a restaurant

Cash Allocation

HISAs vs. bonds and GICs: Where should Canadians hold their cash?

Two middle-aged women check interest rates on a tablet

Cash Allocation

Does buying GICs still make sense after the recent rate cuts?

Ask a Planner

When and how should I start drawing on my retirement savings?

There’s more than one way to optimize your income after retiring. Some strategies can boost wealth, and others may...

Ask a Planner

Revising the fair market value of a property for tax purposes

Can you retroactively change the valuation of a rental property before selling it to reduce capital gains tax in...

A personal finance influencer sets up her camera to shoot a segment

Making It

How to find trustworthy finfluencers—plus, 5 to follow right now

With all the personal finance advice on social media, it can be challenging to filter good from bad. Here’s...

worried senior couple embraces

Retired Money

Canadian seniors, watch out for these scams

A woman on her phone trying to get the money back from a scam.

MoneyFlex

6 phishing scams targeting young Canadians (and how not to fall for them)

Advertisement