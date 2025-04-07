I will touch on some of the legal, tax and practical considerations in a case like yours for creating a corporation with friends.

Alternatives to corporations

When you run or buy an asset like a rental property, it can have multiple owners. Joint real estate is typically held by spouses, but occasionally, other family members may own real estate together.

There is no requirement to set up a corporation to buy real estate with several owners, Gael. But for you, it may make sense, given there are multiple assets that may be purchased, and since there are so many unrelated owners.

A business venture—like a vending machine, an ATM machine or a lemonade stand, for that matter—can be owned personally without using a corporation.

If you are the only party, you would use a sole proprietorship. If you have partners, you can have a partnership. The professional costs, like legal fees and accounting, may be less than with a corporation, and the income is reported on your personal tax return.

Resource highlight LoanFinder is moments away from showing your personalized loan matches In under 60 seconds, get matched with a personalized list of loan providers based on your needs and approval likelihood. No SIN required. Find your loan today Powered by ratehub.ca

Setting up a corporation

You can set up a corporation on your own or with a lawyer. Do-it-yourself incorporations often lead to mistakes, like incorrectly setting up the business structure, so using a corporate lawyer is generally advisable.

The corporation will have up-front legal fees, as well as ongoing costs to maintain your corporate minute book.

The accounting process for a corporation is more involved and more expensive than for a non-corporate business venture. Some Canadians do their own personal tax returns, but few people do their own corporate tax returns. There is software available—for example, from TurboTax Canada—but it’s much more complicated than a personal income tax return, so a professional tax accountant can be a big help.