In Canada, many provinces have upped their personal finance curriculum content for elementary and high school since I was a kid. Social media also has a lot more information about money and investing, as well as trending content about spending money as well.

How to start saving as a teen (or younger, or older for that matter)

A minor —under the age of 18 or 19, depending on the province or territory—will generally need a parent or guardian to be named on the account as well. A parent or grandparent can open a bank account for a child—even a newborn. These accounts may come with features like a bonus for opening the account or no monthly fees. The young person can have a debit card that they use to access their account online or to buy things on their own.

How to invest as a teenager

Yes, if you are the age of majority in your province. The same age of majority rules apply for a brokerage account: A minor cannot open an account to buy stocks, bonds, mutual funds or exchange traded funds, unless a parent or grandparent opens an informal or formal trust account.

An informal trust, often referred to as an ITF (in trust for) account, is relatively straightforward. The account is managed by the parent because a minor cannot buy or sell securities until they are of age.

A formal trust, however, is established with a lawyer who drafts a trust deed that outlines the terms of the trust. This is typically done for larger amounts of money given the legal and accounting fees involved.

Informal trust accounts at brokerages may be subject to rules proposed in the 2018 federal budget that were supposed to come into effect on December 31, 2021. Previously, informal trusts did not generally file trust tax returns. But the proposal states that trusts with assets with a fair market value that exceeds $50,000 during the year will be required to file trust tax returns going forward.

Most informal trusts will not be anywhere close to this value. But some ITF accounts could be impacted. The expectation is that these rules will apply for the upcoming March 31, 2022 trust tax return deadline.

Your money? Your (grand)parents’ money? It makes a difference

If a trust account is funded from your savings, government child benefits, birthday gifts, and other sources of your own, the resulting income is taxable to you. Most teenagers (age of majority or younger) have incomes that are well below the tax-free basic personal amount threshold, which ranges from $8,481 to $13,808 for 2021, depending on the province or territory of residence.