What’s the RRSP deadline for 2022?
You still have time to add to your retirement savings and lower your taxable income before the RRSP deadline.
Every year, Canadians are asked to prepare an income tax return for the previous tax year. Most of the time, the tax year and calendar year align perfectly, meaning you’ll file a return in 2023 based on income you earned and deductions you qualified for between January 1 and December 31, 2022.
There’s one well-known exception to this rule: With registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs), Canadians have 60 days after the end of the calendar year to make contributions for the previous tax year. This means you have until March 1, 2023, to make an RRSP contribution and lower your taxable income for the 2022 tax year.
An RRSP is a registered savings account designed to help Canadians save for retirement. You can hold cash and a wide range of investments (including stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds and guaranteed investment certificates) in your RRSP, and contributions are tax-deductible, meaning they reduce your taxable income.
Investments inside an RRSP grow tax-sheltered until they’re withdrawn, at which point the funds are added to your income and taxed at your marginal tax rate. Typically, the goal is to withdraw after you retire, when you may be in a lower tax bracket than when you were earning money.
Canadians have 60 days after the end of the calendar year to make RRSP contributions towards the previous tax year. This means the RRSP deadline for the 2022 tax year is March 1, 2023.
Canadians who turn 71 have until December 31 of the same year to contribute to their RRSP. So, if you turned 71 in 2022, you had until December 31, 2022, to contribute to your account. Seventy-one is also the age at which you must either cash out your RRSP, convert it to a registered retirement income fund (RRIF) or purchase an annuity.
RRSP contributions made between March 2, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, can be deducted from your taxable income for the 2022 tax year.
If you contribute to an RRSP between January 1 and March 1, 2023, you have two options: You can deduct those contributions from your taxable income for either the 2022 or 2023 tax year. Either way, you will have to report the contributions on your 2022 tax return, but you can choose to carry the deductions forward into the future.
Any contributions you make after this year’s RRSP deadline on March 1 will be reported on your 2023 tax return.
Financial institutions typically send out tax documents before the end of January. These tax slips include RRSP contributions made between January 1 and December 31 of the previous year.
Contributions made between January 1 and March 1 of the current year are included in a separate tax slip that is generally sent out by the end of March. You will have to refer to both sets of documents when completing your tax return, so wait to receive your second tax slip before filing your taxes. (The tax-filing deadline is May 1, 2023.)
There are a few different ways to approach RRSP contributions.
An RRSP can be a powerful tool for retirement savings. Before deciding if and when you should contribute to an RRSP, check how much RRSP contribution room you have left, because over-contributing can result in a tax penalty. Consider what you currently have socked away for retirement and whether a tax-free savings account (TFSA) might be a better option for you.
You can also check where you fall within the Canadian federal and provincial tax brackets to estimate how much income tax you’ll owe without RRSP deductions. If you need help with retirement planning, consider talking to a financial advisor.
