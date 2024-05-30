Find the right match

Selecting the right credit card isn’t exactly like dating, but it’s not totally different either. We all know there are plenty of fish in the sea, but the trick is to catch the one that fits with your lifestyle and personality.

It’s the same with picking a credit card. There are hundreds of terrific cards on offer, but you won’t really be happy unless you make the right match for you. Watch out for these red flags!

Avoid cards with low earn rates or incompatible accelerated spending categories

Rewards are one of the most compelling reasons to use a credit card for your everyday spending, but not all rewards programs are created equal. Make sure you’re getting a healthy return, and double-check that the boosted spending categories match your purchasing habits. If you commute to work, for example, extra points for gas or electric vehicle (EV) charging might be a good fit.

Resist rigid redemption rules

Earning rewards points is one thing, but being able to redeem them quickly, easily, and when and for what you want is another.

With some card programs, figuring out how to redeem is a confusing headache. Others have a limited catalogue of rewards. Still others allow you to redeem only once per year rather than when you want to.

These problems can be especially apparent when it comes to travel rewards. Here, it really pays to read the fine print. Do you have to book with certain airlines? Are there blackout dates? What about other travel expenses like hotels or attractions? Look for a card with low or no restrictions.

Don’t let the wrong perks tempt you

A credit card can offer 101 perks, but they won’t do you any good unless you’ll benefit from these things. Free roadside assistance doesn’t do much for the urban transit-taker, but mobile device insurance might be a great match (who doesn’t have a cell phone these days?). Travellers should look for common credit card perks like travel and car rental insurance, lounge access and free upgrades.

Groceries, gas and travel: The National Bank World Elite Mastercard has you covered

While no card can be everything to everybody, the National Bank World Elite Mastercard comes pretty close.