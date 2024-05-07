Not sure where to start after having your credit card application declined? We’ll walk you through the possible reasons why your application was rejected and the steps you can take to enhance your chances of securing credit in the future.

9 reasons why your credit card application may be declined

If your credit card application is declined, it’s helpful to understand why the lender might not have approved you for new credit at this time. A credit card application can be declined for a variety of reasons, including one or more of the following:

1. Your credit score isn’t high enough

Those with a history of negative marks to their credit score may encounter challenges in obtaining new credit cards. Each credit card has its own required credit score range. If your credit score doesn’t meet the minimum requirement, the lender will likely reject your application.

Your credit score is calculated by credit bureaus that convert information on your credit report to a number based on something called the FICO formula. Before applying for your next credit card, take a moment to check your credit score (refer to step 2 below for instructions on how to do that) and understand where you fall within the FICO ranges. This can help you gauge how potential creditors might view your creditworthiness—whether it’s categorized as poor, fair, good or excellent.

2. You don’t meet the income requirements

When applying for a credit card, you will sometimes need to share your income and monthly housing costs as part of the application process. While people at all income levels can use credit responsibly, certain lenders may see those with a lower income as too much of a default risk, especially if they also have high rent or mortgage payments.

Not all lenders request income. However, those that do may be concerned you won’t be able to meet your minimum payments if your housing costs are nearly as high as your income. Lenders may also be hesitant if you’re not already making the minimum payments on your current debt. Payment history—how timely you’ve made payments on past and current debt—accounts for 35% of your credit score. Any missed payments or payments that are less than the minimum amount may drop your score, impacting what credit you can obtain.

3. You have limited credit history

If you’re just starting to build your credit, you’ll find you likely don’t qualify for most unsecured credit cards that offer low interest rates or rewards. Instead, you may have to start with a student card, store card or secured card while you build up your credit. This is because credit history—the length of time you have been using credit—makes up 15% of your credit score. It’s difficult for lenders to evaluate how well you manage borrowed money if you have a limited credit history.

4. You have a bankruptcy or delinquency on your credit report

Most credit cards require you to not have declared bankruptcy in the past seven years. If you’ve recently been bankrupt, make sure enough time has passed before you apply for new credit to ensure your application won’t be automatically declined.