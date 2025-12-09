Who is the MBNA True Line Mastercard best for? If you’re planning to transfer your credit card balance and pay down debt, the MBNA True Line Mastercard has the best promotion and terms of any balance transfer credit card.

MBNA True Line Mastercard: The basics

featured MBNA True Line Mastercard go to site Annual fee: $0 Balance transfer offer: Receive a 0% interest rate for 12 months on balance transfers completed within 90 days. (Offer not available for residents of Quebec.) go to site Card details Interest rates 12.99% on purchases, 24.99% on cash advances, 17.99% on balance transfers Income required None specified Credit score 660 or higher

The MBNA True Line Mastercard is most well-known for its balance transfer promotion, but before you apply, take a look at the card’s basics to see if it might be right for you.

Earn rates N/A—no rewards Insurance included 90-day purchase protection

1-year extended warranty Special perks and features No annual fee

0% promotional balance transfer for 12 months

Low interest rate on purchases

Can add up to nine authorized users for no additional fee

MBNA Payment Plan allows you to pay in installments

Rental car discounts Fees Foreign transaction fee: 2.5% Minimum credit limit Any amount Supplementary card cost $0



Pros and cons of the MBNA True Line Mastercard

This Mastercard isn’t your only balance transfer credit card option. Weigh the card’s benefits against its drawbacks to help you narrow your choices.

Pros:

Long promotional transfer period: Many balance transfer cards limit the length of the balance transfer promotion, but the MBNA True Line Mastercard gives you a full year at 0% interest.

Many balance transfer cards limit the length of the balance transfer promotion, but the MBNA True Line Mastercard gives you a full year at 0% interest. Low interest rate on purchases: With an interest rate of 12.99%, the MBNA True Line Mastercard’s rate is considerably lower than the national average.

With an interest rate of 12.99%, the MBNA True Line Mastercard’s rate is considerably lower than the national average. No income requirements: While you do have to meet credit score requirements, this Mastercard doesn’t have personal or household income requirements, making it easier to qualify for.

While you do have to meet credit score requirements, this Mastercard doesn’t have personal or household income requirements, making it easier to qualify for. No annual fee: Put your money towards paying down your credit card balance instead of paying for the privilege of using the credit card.



Cons:

Balance transfer fee: Although you pay 0% interest on balance transfers, you will be charged a 3% fee on the total transfer amount.

Although you pay 0% interest on balance transfers, you will be charged a 3% fee on the total transfer amount. No rewards: If you decide to keep using this card once you pay the transferred balance, be aware that your purchases won’t earn you rewards like cash back.

If you decide to keep using this card once you pay the transferred balance, be aware that your purchases won’t earn you rewards like cash back. Limited insurance included: This Mastercard doesn’t include any travel, rental car, or mobile device insurance coverage. You’ll only get the standard purchase protection and extended warranty when you use your card to make a purchase.



MBNA True Line Mastercard perks and benefits

We won’t sugarcoat it: the MBNA True Line Mastercard is primarily known for its balance transfer opportunities, not its (limited) perks and benefits.

MBNA Payment Plan

If you’re making a $100+ purchase with your True Line Mastercard but don’t want to pay for it all at once, the MBNA Payment Plan allows you to split it into installments. This way, you can effectively budget for a modest monthly payment. Here are the three payment options:

6 months with a 4% fee and 0% interest rate

12 months with a 6% fee and 0% interest rate

18 months with an 8% fee and 0% interest rate

Rental car discounts

Pay for an Avis or Budget rental car in Canada or the U.S. using your MBNA Mastercard and you’ll save a minimum of 10% off the base rate. If you rent a car internationally through Avis or Budget, you’ll save at least 5% off the base rate.

What cardholders think

It’s always helpful to see what real cardholders have to say, so we turned to Reddit for insight.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X



Just note that the actual transfer fee is 3%.

We also like to check the financial strength of a card issuer, using third-party reviews. Here’s what we found:

J.D. Power: MBNA’s customer satisfaction score of 531, second from the bottom, suggests that customers may receive mixed support and service.

MBNA’s customer satisfaction score of 531, second from the bottom, suggests that customers may receive mixed support and service. Better Business Bureau: 1.0/5 based on 20 customer reviews with the BBB.

1.0/5 based on 20 customer reviews with the BBB. Trustpilot: 1.3/5 based on 170 customer reviews, primarily regarding problems with payment processing and poor communication when it comes to customer service.



We’ll leave you with this important reminder from one cardholder: always make your minimum payment or your promotional period will end.

FAQs

Is MBNA a good credit card? MBNA offers a fantastic balance transfer credit card since you won’t pay interest on the transferred balance for 12 months. If you’re looking for cash back or strong insurance coverage, however, there are much better card options available. Is MBNA owned by TD Bank? Yes, TD Bank acquired MBNA in 2011, which effectively doubled TD’s number of active credit card accounts. What credit score is needed for an MBNA card? MBNA doesn’t specify what credit score you need, but your odds of approval are better with a score that’s 660 or higher.



Newsletter Get free MoneySense financial tips, news & advice in your inbox. subscribe now

Read more about credit cards: