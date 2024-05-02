Why you won’t get Air Miles at Metro and Food Basics anymore
Grocer Metro removes Air Miles from its cart, replacing it with its own loyalty program called Moi.
Metro, Inc. just announced its intention to withdraw from the Air Miles Rewards program and launch Moi Rewards in all Metro and Food Basics stores in Ontario later this year. For Air Miles collectors and Metro or Food Basics shoppers alike, the announcement raises some important questions, and we’ve got some answers. Here’s what you can expect at these grocers between now and the changes coming later in 2024.
Metro, Inc. has been an Air Miles Rewards Program partner since 1998, allowing shoppers to collect Air Miles and redeem them for money off their grocery bill.
With the end of the partnership, the chain is signalling its intention to transition from the Air Miles program to its own loyalty program, called Moi Rewards.
Once this change is complete, shoppers will no longer be able to collect or redeem Air Miles at stores under the Metro banner, including Metro and Food Basics in Ontario. Customers are invited to participate in Moi Rewards.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Moi Rewards is the next step in the metro&moi loyalty program, which was launched in 2023 and quickly became a widely used points program in Quebec. The program allows shoppers to collect and redeem points in-store and online, as well as receive personalized promotions.
With Moi Rewards, you get one point for each dollar spent, and you can redeem when you’ve collected 500 points, which are worth $4. Points are awarded on pre-tax amounts. To start collecting, customers can enroll in the program for free and then show their Moi card at checkout.
Members can manage their accounts online and with the My Metro app.
Metro will continue to accept Air Miles until it transitions to Moi Rewards. The chain has no end date for Air Miles yet, but it says it’s aiming for late 2024 to withdraw from the program. Current customers can expect to receive notice of the change through in-store and digital communications.
Back in 1992, Air Miles launched in Canada and quickly became a popular loyalty program. Members collected Miles at various retail partners, and they could redeem them for a variety of rewards including merchandise, gift cards and, of course, travel.
In the mid-2000s, Air Miles devalued its points, making it harder for customers to reach their rewards goals. Then, in 2016, the company announced it would add an expiration date to Miles. Though the decision was reversed after an outcry, the move damaged customer relations. Next, the company split Air Miles into Cash Miles (for in-store redemption and e-vouchers) and Dream Miles (for merchandise, travel, events and attractions), further confusing collectors.
By 2022, some of Air Miles’ biggest draws had left the program, including Staples, Rexall, the LCBO, Lowe’s and others. Metro and Food Basics stores are the latest mega-partners to sever ties with Air Miles.
All of this might be bad news for Air Miles, but consumers can still find ways to earn rewards on their grocery shopping bills.
One way is to join the loyalty programs of your grocery chain. Like Metro with its new Moi Rewards program, Loblaws stores give out PC Optimum points, Save-on-Foods and others use More Rewards, and Thrifty Foods uses Scene+ points.
Unfortunately, Moi Rewards alone won’t get you the value you’re used to with Air Miles. If it takes 500 Moi Rewards points to redeem for $4, the value per point is $0.008. How does that stack up against Air Miles? While the value of an Air Mile will fluctuate depending on what you redeem it for, the average value is $0.121. Luckily, you can use a different strategy to make your food shopping pay dividends.
You can earn rewards on your groceries by purchasing them with a rewards credit card. For example, you could use a PC Mastercard to pay for food at Metro, and you’d still earn PC Optimum points—not as many as you’d get shopping at Loblaw banner stores, but you’d still get the base rate. Many other rewards cards are good for groceries, too. The best one for you will depend on where you shop and your shopping habits.
Here’s a quick look at some of our top picks.
|Best cash back card
|Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite*
Annual fee: $120 (waived for the first year)
|4% cash back on groceries and gas
|Best no-fee cash back card
|• BMO CashBack Mastercard
Annual fee: $0
|3% cash back on groceries, up to $500 per month
|Best groceries and gas card
|• CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite
Annual fee: $120
• Meridian Visa Infinite Cash Back Card
Annual fee: $99
|Both offer 4% cash back on groceries and gas
|Best card for shopping at Loblaw-affiliated stores
|PC Financial World Elite Mastercard
Annual fee: $0
|• 30 PC points per $1 spent at Loblaw-affiliated stores
• 45 PC points per $1 spent at Shoppers Drug Mart
|Best points cards
|• American Express Cobalt*
Annual fee: $156
• Scotiabank Gold American Express*
Annual fee: $120
|AMEX: 5 points per $1 on groceries
Scotiabank: 6 Scene+ points per $1 spent at Sobeys-affiliated stores, an 5 points per $1 on groceries and dining
So, Air Miles is out and Moi Rewards is in. While it’s true that the advertised Moi Rewards earn rate is underwhelming, the details of the program remain to be seen. In the meantime, Metro and Food Basics shoppers can get their rewards by using a solid rewards credit card at the till.
Affiliate (monetized) links can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.), which helps our website stay free to our users. If a link has an asterisk (*) or is labelled as “Featured,” it is an affiliate link. If a link is labelled as “Sponsored,” it is a paid placement, which may or may not have an affiliate link. Our editorial content will never be influenced by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market. Where a product ranks in our article, and whether or not it’s included in the first place, is never driven by compensation. For more details, read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
