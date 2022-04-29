Tips for nailing a home reno this year
Whether you’re handy or not, learn how to spruce up your home or apartment without breaking the bank.
It’s been a tough couple of years for buyers looking to break into the real estate market with massive price jumps and low real estate supply. However, Canadians have been finding another way to get a “new” home: making home renovations.
At the beginning of the pandemic, when everyone was on lockdown, the desire to spruce up your home was hard to ignore. Many embraced the idea of taking on a non-essential reno project for the sake of aesthetics or simply to keep busy. By fall of 2021, a survey found that 27% of Canadians had renovated their homes since March 2020, and 20% planned to do so in the “near future.”
That reno itch hasn’t gone away in 2022. A recent Scotiabank survey found that 59% of homeowners plan to stay put and renovate their homes this year—up from the 56% who said the same at the peak of the pandemic in 2020. And, of the 60% of Canadians who expect to get a tax refund this year (in the average amount of $2,400), 9% say they have renos in mind for that money. To put that in perspective: only 14% of travel-starved Canadians say they plan to put those funds towards travel.
We’re as eager as anyone to get those remodels going. But before you put a hammer to drywall or break ground on this year’s dream reno, you’ll want to read our guide. It includes the most-read MoneySense reno stories—including a few tips for renters, too—from planning your project through to financing it.
You may not trust even your handiest relative to see your kitchen reno through to completion, and you may not be into the whole DIY thing either, and that’s alright. That’s what contractors are for. If you decide to hire a professional to help you with your renovation, you’ll want to read the fine print—before any walls start coming down.
The professional you hire should provide a contract for you to sign. It should be thorough, answering the following key questions:
In other words: A single-paragraph contract is likely not detailed enough. If ever you’re not sure how to proceed, discuss with a legal professional.
You will also want to know if you are covered in a worst-case scenario, like if an accident happens on site. Your home insurance policy may or may not cover you if something happens on the job site during the reno; you’ll want to call your insurance provider to find out. Before signing a contract, you should also confirm that your contractor is carrying their own liability insurance.
Find out about the paperwork and insurance you need before starting a home renovation.
As with any big-ticket purchase, there are different ways to finance a home renovation. It’s common to pull from your savings to pay for any upgrades on your home. In fact, as of October 2021, a Bloomberg and Ratesdotca survey found that 59% of Canadians used savings to avoid taking on additional debt to make changes on their homes.
Your savings aren’t your only option. Here are a few more, but each will have additional costs, including interest, depending how long it may take you to pay off the borrowed money.
While renovations can be expensive (remember the shortages of wood in 2021, raising its costs?), they do add value to your home’s equity and value. Depending on your financial situation and goals, you’ll want to consider the return on investment before getting started.
Read more on ways to finance a home renovation in Canada.
Some people can do renos themselves or are connected with contractors as family or friends, which can help save a boat load of money. But not everyone is comfortable around a table saw or electrical wiring. Completing a home reno doesn’t require spending a fortune, even if you’re not the handiest person around. There are plenty of ways to cut costs, while still sticking to your project goals.
When interviewing contractors and/or getting quotes, ensure you hire someone who’s transparent about fees and is realistic about project costs. Ultimately you want someone willing to help stay on budget. The right person or company will answer questions you might have about sourcing and delivering materials. Renovation supplies come at a variety of price points; a good contractor can offer guidance on maximizing your return on investment. They should also be able to help you with deals on good quality appliances and fixtures, and recommend the smaller tasks you can do yourself. For example, demolishing and cleanup, material pickup, and more can save you some dough if you do it yourself.
Read more on how to save money on home renovations.
A home renovation project can cost a lot of money—often, more than many may expect. For that reason, you’ll want to get familiar with the municipal, provincial and federal grants and rebates available in your area. These incentives are generally geared towards home improvements, such as window replacement or furnace upgrades, that help make your home more accessible or energy efficient.
Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the programs available.
In recent years, inground pools have become an escape for families spending the dog days of summer in their own backyards—thanks to the pandemic. But of course, there’s more than the joy of family pool parties to consider. Another big factor is cost.
In our article about what to expect when getting a pool, we reveal those costs—which ranges based on construction style, shape and size. Before diving into ownership, you’ll also want to get familiar with the easy-to-overlook, less-fun costs associated with it—from new fencing and insurance to upkeep and utility fees.
If you’re a renter, you may not realize the options available for freshening up a space that’s leased. If this is you, you’ll want to read about how to upgrade your rental apartment without breaking the bank. We’re well aware that rent hasn’t gotten any cheaper in recent years, so we have you covered there, too.
Here’s a quick recap of some of the steps you can take:
Everyone deserves to live in a home that is both functional and beautiful. Don’t let renting get in the way of making your house a home.
