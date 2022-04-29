At the beginning of the pandemic, when everyone was on lockdown, the desire to spruce up your home was hard to ignore. Many embraced the idea of taking on a non-essential reno project for the sake of aesthetics or simply to keep busy. By fall of 2021, a survey found that 27% of Canadians had renovated their homes since March 2020, and 20% planned to do so in the “near future.”

That reno itch hasn’t gone away in 2022. A recent Scotiabank survey found that 59% of homeowners plan to stay put and renovate their homes this year—up from the 56% who said the same at the peak of the pandemic in 2020. And, of the 60% of Canadians who expect to get a tax refund this year (in the average amount of $2,400), 9% say they have renos in mind for that money. To put that in perspective: only 14% of travel-starved Canadians say they plan to put those funds towards travel.

We’re as eager as anyone to get those remodels going. But before you put a hammer to drywall or break ground on this year’s dream reno, you’ll want to read our guide. It includes the most-read MoneySense reno stories—including a few tips for renters, too—from planning your project through to financing it.

The paperwork you need for a home reno

You may not trust even your handiest relative to see your kitchen reno through to completion, and you may not be into the whole DIY thing either, and that’s alright. That’s what contractors are for. If you decide to hire a professional to help you with your renovation, you’ll want to read the fine print—before any walls start coming down.

The professional you hire should provide a contract for you to sign. It should be thorough, answering the following key questions:

What work is the contractor going to perform, and in what order?

What are they getting paid?

What if they encounter delays?

In other words: A single-paragraph contract is likely not detailed enough. If ever you’re not sure how to proceed, discuss with a legal professional.

You will also want to know if you are covered in a worst-case scenario, like if an accident happens on site. Your home insurance policy may or may not cover you if something happens on the job site during the reno; you’ll want to call your insurance provider to find out. Before signing a contract, you should also confirm that your contractor is carrying their own liability insurance.

