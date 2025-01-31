Advertisement

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc attends a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025.

Taxes

When does the capital gains tax inclusion rate increase take effect?

Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026 and promises exemptions for the tax inclusion increase..

A woman in the background is adding a "sold" card to a "for sale" real estate sign.

Real Estate

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...

woman lies on psychiatrist's couch

Financial literacy

Why your therapist wants to talk to you about money

Finances can be a fraught subject, so don’t leave it out in psychotherapy.

House with Canadian flag: Will the housing markets open with the Bank of Canada's Jan. 29 rate announcement?

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on January 29, 2025

News

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter point to 3%

The central bank announced its sixth cut in a row since June, as looming U.S. tariffs add uncertainty to...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

MoneyFlex

I hate working: What can I do about it?

Work is called work for a reason. But for some, it might be time for a break or a...

Stocks

What is DeepSeek, the Chinese AI company upending the stock market?

Tech industry watchers believe the startup’s success could signal greater competition for the U.S. companies at the forefront of...

News

When will rent costs in Canada stop increasing?

Turning point for renters: Rent prices should see relief this year, but markets still tight.

A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada for 2025

Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...

