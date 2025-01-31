Around the end of January, an annual industry-wide freeze by grocers on prices from suppliers comes to an end.

“We do have a freeze where we don’t take any cost increases between November and early February. So in the next few weeks, there will be some price increases reflecting the increases in costs that we negotiated and accepted,” said Eric La Flèche, CEO of Metro, at a press conference last week.

Annual price freezes are tied to the holiday season

Every holiday period, most Canadian grocers maintain a blackout on price increase requests from many suppliers. Industry insiders say it’s a long-standing practice that helps stabilize prices during a time of year when consumers are more price-sensitive.

“When a supplier makes the case to change a price, the retailer does a lot of work to try to understand … is it really a justified increase or not?” said Peter Chapman, founder of consulting firm SKUFood and a former Loblaw executive.

He said the freeze ensures companies can focus on other things during the busy holiday season, such as inventory.

Independent stores also participate, said Gary Sands, vice-president of government relations for the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, adding it often excludes products subject to more price volatility such as meat and fresh vegetables.

Amid high food inflation and facing criticism from frustrated consumers, the grocers have repeatedly pointed to supplier price increase requests as they defend their profits. They’ve called some of the requests unreasonable, in particular those from large multinationals.

Grocers take different approaches to price freezes

The Canadian Press asked the country’s five largest grocers about the annual blackout period.