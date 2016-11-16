|Name
|Ducks Unlimited Canada
|www.ducks.ca
|76.0%
|B
|B
|$25.00
|B
|B
|16
|A
|A
|A
|A
|B+
|B+
|$386,860
|Our Missions is to “Conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for the benefit of North America’s waterfowl. These habitats benefit other wildlife and people.”
|Our core programs include the conservation/restoration of wetland habitats through direct acquisition, agreements with landowners, working with industry groups and advancing government programs and legislation. We also manage over 6.4 million acres of wetland habitat that we have active agreements on. To further advance our mission and evaluate our impact we are engaged in research to explore new conservation programs and to evaluate current initiatives.
|Our key measures are secured acres (acre impact backed up with an agreement between Ducks Unlimited and a landowner, etc). We categorize these into retention (simply conserving an exisiting wetland) and restoration (where we are restoring the function of a degraded wetland). In addition we also measure how many acres we influence – meaning we do not hold the agreement, but another enitity (e.g., provincial or federal governement, or industry (forest company) has demonstrated conservation action
|Last year our goals were to secure 85,000 acres and to influence the conservation of another 8 million acres. Our actual accomplishments at the end of the FY were 96,000 acres secured and 17 million acres influenced. Our overall conservation impact is 6.4 million acres secured and 144 million acres influenced.
|Habitat for Humanity Canada
|www.habitat.ca
|81.0%
|A-
|A-
|$10.00
|A+
|A+
|3
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Nature Conservancy of Canada
|www.natureconservancy.ca
|83.0%
|A-
|A-
|$16.00
|A-
|A-
|15
|A
|A
|A-
|A-
|A-
|A-
|$263,264
|The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) leads and inspires others to join us in creating a legacy for future generations by conserving important natural areas and biological diversity across all regions of Canada. We envision a world in which Canadians conserve nature in all its diversity, and safeguard the lands and waters that sustain life.
|1) Acquisition and stewardship of ecologically sensitive land. (2) The Natural Areas Conservation Program (3) Conservation Volunteers (4) Conservation Interns (5) Nature Days
|The Nature Conservancy of Canada measures its progress against a number of key performance indicators. We set annual goals/targets based on our 5-year Strategic Plan. We then measure ourselves on the quantity and quality of our conservation. We also measure fundraising effectiveness, engagement and brand awareness. Every quarter we report to our Board on more than 30 indices that reflect our outcomes.
|In the past fiscal year we met, and in some cases exceeded our key objectives. We conserved more than 35,800 acres of habitat, (100% of target). We invested more than $11M into the stewardship of our conservation portfolio, (20% above target). And we conserved habitat for 29% of Canada’s species at risk (16% above target).
|World Wildlife Fund Canada/Fonds Mondial Pour La Nature Canada
|www.wwf.ca
|73.0%
|B-
|B-
|$23.00
|B+
|B+
|7
|A
|A
|B
|B
|B
|B
|$240,508
|WWF-Canada creates science-based solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. We envision: A vibrant healthy and secure future for the Arctic, all freshwater systems in good condition, healthy marine ecosystems on all three coasts, resilient communities across the country that enhance, rather than harm, the natural environment
|All our conservation programs and activities work toward the following goals: Protected high conservation value marine and coastal areas, low-impact sustainable fisheries, reduced negative impacts and risks of shipping, doubling of the wild tiger populations of Nepal, responsible development solutions that conserve wildlife, community-level habitat-friendly renewable energy, land-use management to support a low-carbon economy, and one in 10 Canadians caring for nature.
|Each project has a series of species, habitat and economic milestones against which progress to the planned conservation outcomes are measured.
|Several projects were successfully completed or reached significant milestones, including: First time in 100 years that the global population of wild tigers has increased, with 60% growth where WWF-Canada works on tiger conservation in Nepal; first ever certified sustainable cod fishery in Canada; first ever national measure of the health of our freshwater ecosystems reaching 75% completion; and, end of oil exploration interests near Arctic’s Lancaster Sound region
FUNDRAISING ORGANIZATIONS
|Calgary Foundation
|www.thecalgaryfoundation.org
|89.0%
|B+
|B+
|$0.00
|A+
|A+
|174
|D
|D
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A-
|The Calgary Foundation exists to nurture a healthy, vibrant, giving and caring community that values diversity and supports all people, a community where citizens are engaged, and where a strong and sustainable charitable sector serves the current and emerging needs of the community.
|“Community Knowledge Centre supporting our 360 degree granting mandate in all parts of community the Calgary Foundation has identified five vital priority areas that require increased leadership: Living Standards (reducing poverty), wellness (encouraging mental health), arts (living a creative life), environment (pursuing a sustainable future), community connections (strengthening relationships with indigenous communities)”
|$s & # of grants into community. # of orgs and visits on CKC website. evaluating impact of Vital Priority areas
|Calgary Health Trust
|www.calgaryhealthtrust.ca
|42.0%
|D
|D
|$69.00
|D
|D
|27
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|$263,000
|Inspiring the community to engage in building a healthier future
|Provide support for medical services, long term care, medical research and education by granting to the Alberta Health Services – Calgary Zone, University of Calgary Medical School, Alberta Bone and Joint Health Institute and other registered charities providing support of health care within the Calgary Region.
|Impact – cutting edge technologies and equipment that reduce wait times and improve quality of care. Programs improve the quality of life for those in the community
|$7M in projects completed that reduce wait times & improve patient care – Cardiac Hybrid OR, Interventional Radiology Suite; Programs supported include Grief Support, Dental clinic helpinging Syrian & other refugees and indigent populations, Sexual Assault clinic providing counseling & safe storage of evidence
|Centraide of Greater Montreal
|www.centraide-mtl.org
|85.0%
|B
|B
|$14.00
|B
|B
|7
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|B+
|B+
|To maximize financial and volunteer resources, so that Centraide, particularly by funding community agencies and working in partnership with them, can promote caring and social involvement in order to improve the quality of life in our community and empower its most vulnerable members to take charge of their lives.
|In 2010, Centraide of Greater Montreal adopted a strategy to fight poverty and social exclusion that was firmly grounded in a territorial approach. Five years later, an evaluation was conducted in six communities to observe changes and draw lessons from this approach. Instead of just increasing resources so that agencies can do more, the territorial approach helped Centraide create a plan for each neighbourhood and use available vectors to support the desired improvements.
|The allocations volunteers verify that the agency: Plays a role in its community which is socially relevant and in line with Centraide’s guidelines; employs intervention strategies that promote lasting solutions; gives itself the means to know and make known the results it achieves in helping people; works in collaborative partnership with the social stakeholders in its community to promote social development; adopts sound management and effective governance practices.
|An evaluation was conducted in six communities to observe changes and draw lessons from our territorial approach. Centraide hypothesized that it could generate greater impact if it partnered with solid agencies that were leaders. The result has been progress in agency performance and growth in agencies that are very high performing, the percentage of which grew from 31% in 2006 to 47% in 2015. This is very good news, as great effort was invested in generating this type of improvement.
|Cystic Fibrosis Canada
|www.cysticfibrosis.ca
|56.0%
|D
|D
|$32.00
|C
|C
|11
|A
|A
|A-
|A-
|C+
|C+
|To end cystic fibrosis (CF). We will help all people living with CF by funding targeted world-class research, supporting and advocating for high-quality individualized CF care and raising and allocating funds for these purposes.
|We fund best-in-class, and peer reviewed research initiatives that focus on finding a cure and improving the lives of those with cystic fibrosis. Cystic Fibrosis Canada has a robust clinical care program that supports 42 centers across Canada. We have a quality improvement program for Cystic Fibrosis Clinics ensuring support for patients increasingly complex quality of life needs. We advocate for government funded access to life changing medications and for universal newborn screening.
|Canadian guidelines for CF clinical care have been developed and are being published by Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Our Accreditation Site Visit program provides a measure of quality for clinical care and institutional accountability. The impact of CF funded research is measured by periodic review of the publications that result from our research programs. The Cystic Fibrosis Canada Registry’s impact is measured by the requests for data and the number of publications that result from this data.
|As a result of the Cystic Fibrosis Canada patient Registry we have seen an increase in request for data and publications reporting on this data. The most important measurement for CF Canada is the increase in median age of survival for those born with CF the current median reported in the 2014 CF Canada Registry is 51.8 years of age versus 50.9 years of age in 2013 and 47.0 in 2008.
|Edmonton Community Foundation
|www.ecfoundation.org
|76.0%
|C
|C
|$3.00
|A+
|A+
|222
|D
|D
|A+
|A+
|B+
|B+
|$245,992
|Edmonton Community Foundation (ECF) exists to help the people of Edmonton and area by encouraging philanthropy and funding charitable activities. Through contributions from donors, the Foundation assembles and administers permanent pools of capital so the returns can be perpetually reinvested in our community. The Foundation complements and supports other charitable agencies.
|ECF is at its core an endowment entity. As a funder, we provide permanent ongoing support to the charitable sector by following a prudent endowment model. We discuss with each donor the charitable intents and purposes for which each fund is created by the donor and create a fund agreement to document how the fund is to operate. Core programs include: Vital Signs, Edmonton Shift Lab, Community Foundation Canada Fellowship Project and Wills Week. http://www.ecfoundation.org/initiatives
|ECF measures new funds established and new promises of future gifts. Also measured are contributions on an annual basis, total $ granted, # of charities and students, training programs offered, gatherings of charity partners/ professional advisors/ other partners initiated, arranged and/or attended, Initiatives in which we take a leadership role and, role in external iniatives
|$19 M in contributions. 63 new funds. 38 new estate promises. All are on track for what we would have expected; In 2015, we granted $21.2 Million to 500 charities and 300 students; Endowment Sustainability Program; Legacy partnership program; Wills Week; Edmonton Shift Lab; Vital Signs, Community Development Corporation; Social Enterprise Fund; Edmonton & Area Land Trust;
|Federation CJA
|federationcja.org
|76.0%
|C
|C
|$8.00
|A-
|A-
|15
|A
|A
|B+
|B+
|B
|B
|To preserve and strengthen the quality of Jewish life in Montreal, Israel and around the world.
|FCJA strives to secure and mobilize human and financial resources, to promote Jewish Values, and to exercise leadership in service of our mission and as an investment in our future. This is done through assessing needs and strategic priorities for the community on an ongoing basis and allocating funds to communal organizations that fill these needs. When an emerging need is identified, FCJA will either work with its communal partners to develop a response or do so internally.
|For every grant and allocation that FCJA delivers, recipient organizations are required to provide evaluation reports at least once per year. These vary depending on the scope of the project or program. Some services provide outputs and raw data while others are required to deliver a comprehensive evaluation report. FCJA beneficiaries also have access to evaluation experts employed by FCJA to guide them in developing tailored evaluation practices and to build internal capacity.
|The reports helped identify pressing needs in the community within FCJA’s mandated areas of impact. For example, a parent survey for families in the Jewish day school system identified that strengthening French language instruction is a major priority. FCJA’s affiliated agency that works with these schools has already began to implement training and intervention in this area. They also provide an understanding of the internal capacity and potential for development for communal organizations.
|IWK Health Centre Charitable Foundation
|www.iwkfoundation.org
|74.0%
|C
|C
|$12.00
|B+
|B+
|35
|A
|A
|B+
|B+
|B
|B
|Raise money & build relationships to support the IWK Health Centre.
|raising money, stewardship, accountability
|distributions to Health Centre; meeting budget; accountability reports to donors; relationship first
|successful year – over in revenue/under in expenses
|Sinai Health System
|90.0%
|A-
|A-
|$4.00
|A
|A
|2
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A-
|$250,000
|To support the highest priorities of Sinai Health System
|major gifts, stewardship and donor relations, events
|Dollars raised, costs per dollars, metrics on donor retention and donor acquisition, conversion of donors to long-term giving.
|Met most.
|Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation
|www.stollerykids.com
|65.0%
|C
|C
|$13.00
|A
|A
|32
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|B+
|B+
|$294,798
|In support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital, the Foundation advances excellence and transforms children’s health by doing three things: Raise funds, educate communities on needs andthank donors and share impact of their giving
|We fund priority projects at the Hospital and invest in only excellence, best people, programs, equipment and research
|Share patient and hospital impact stories with donors.
|Frequently share patient and hospital impact stories with stakeholder groups. Reporting impact in series of marketing and communication tools, including but not limited to: monthly e-newsletter, quarterly magazine, monthly television segment, direct mail letters, in-hospital advertising, video testimonials, lottery promotional materials, stewardship letters and through both traditional and online media channels. Regularly survey key stakeholder groups on their donor experiences
|Terry Fox Foundation
|www.terryfox.org
|84.0%
|A-
|A-
|$16.00
|A-
|A-
|36
|A
|A
|B-
|B-
|B+
|B+
|To maintain the vision and principles of Terry Fox while raising money for cancer research through the annual Terry Fox Run, National School Run Day, as well as via memoriam donations and planned giving.
|The Terry Fox Foundation raises funds to support cancer research, primarily through the Annual Terry Fox Run and National School Run Day. The Foundation also continues to share the story of Terry Fox.
|Revenues raised and the ability to meet the research budget requirements of The Terry Fox Research Institute. In addition, the Foundation has KPIs related to individual and regional event performance, event recruitment and donor engagement.
|The Foundation achieved a significant percentage of targets and was able to provide the requested funds to the Research Institute.
|United Way of Calgary and Area
|www.calgaryunitedway.org
|89.0%
|A
|A
|$6.00
|A+
|A+
|10
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|A
|A
|To improve lives and build extraordinary communities by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action.
|1) All that kids can be – support early childhood learning and development; helping kids do well at school and complete high school; supporting kids to make successful transition into adulthood. 2)From Poverty to Possibility – helping families and individuals create sustainable livelihoods; support families and individuals o reduce the risks of vulnerability. 3)Healthy people, strong communities – strengthening a network of services to support healthy communities and residents
|United Way of Greater Toronto
|www.unitedwaytoronto.com
|86.0%
|B
|B
|$12.00
|B+
|B+
|9
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|United Way of the Alberta Capital Region
|www.myunitedway.ca
|81.0%
|B-
|B-
|$11.00
|B+
|B+
|7
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|B+
|B+
|The mission of United Way of the Alberta Capital Region is to: Mobilize collective action to create pathways out of poverty.
|United Way is working to break the cycle of poverty in the Alberta Capital Region. We have the largest & most extensive network of funded partners, all aligned with our mission to create pathways out of poverty. We work with 50+ social service agencies to deliver 80+ programs, in three areas: Education, Income & Wellness, covering urgent & long-term needs. With financial & volunteer community support we invest donations in social programs to support the most vulnerable people.
|All of our funded partners are required provide annual reports on the programs funded by United Way. Agencies are asked to submit information on their overall organization, program updates, program impact, outputs and outcomes as well as demonstrate overall financial stability. All funded partners must demonstrate and report on program impact as it aligns to United Way’s strategic direction, in further ensuring that funded programs are enabling us to deliver on our mission to end poverty.
|Results for Education focus: 466,000+ children got support to help them succeed in school. Income focus: 60,000+ people got help with financial stability & independence. Wellness focus: 90,000+ people got help to deal with personal challenges & family struggles.
|United Way of the Lower Mainland
|www.uwlm.ca
|83.0%
|B-
|B-
|$16.00
|B
|B
|11
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|B+
|B+
|To strengthen our community’s capacity to address social issues.
|UWLM helps kids be all that they can be by funding evidence-based early childhood development and parent education programs, early years refugee programs, community-school partnerships, after-school programs, and mentoring supports. UWLM helps move people from poverty to possibility through food security and basic needs programs.
|Dollars raised, dollars invested in the community. The number of agency partners, number of programs and initiatives funded. The number of children, families and seniors participating in funded evidence-based programs validation of effectiveness of programs through personal stories of lives changed.
|140,000 children were helped to get the best start in life; 38,000 counselling sessions were provided to help children overcome challenges. 1.5 million meals and snacks served to families. 64,000 seniors helped to stay connected to their communities. 3,000 seniors enrolled in Better at Home last year. UWLM worked in partnership with 190 agencies, 5000+ volunteers, 6 school districts, 2 universities, 580 employee giving campaigns, 500 unions, & 3 levels of government to strengthen our community.
|United Way of Winnipeg
|unitedwaywinnipeg.mb.ca
|81.0%
|B-
|B-
|$19.00
|B-
|B-
|10
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|B
|B
|To improve lives and build community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action.
|Programs and activities are focused in 3 pillar areas: “helping kids be all that they can be”, “moving people from poverty to possibility” and “supporting healthy people and strong communities”. To ensure outcomes in each of these areas we provide stable funding for over 100 agencies operating programs that support the mission. We also convene stakeholders in government, business and community organizations to work on joint initiatives.
|All funded agencies are required to report on the outputs and outcomes related to our investment. We track number of agency partners who are meeting their key measures. We do a review of organizational effectiveness of funded agencies at least once a year. We also developed a community indicator system that measures overall community progress on quality of life issues. United Way led programs also report on outcomes
|99% of funded agencies are using clearly defined activity measures, indicators and benchmarks. This amount increased from last year as we have embedded outcome review by the Evaluation Manager into the Agency Relations & Allocations (of funding) business process. Looking at measures is part of the funding renewal process.
|United Way Ottawa
|www.unitedwayottawa.ca
|86.0%
|A
|A
|$6.00
|A+
|A+
|3
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|A
|A
|$185,000
|Our mission is to bring people and resources together to build a strong, healthy, safe community for all.
|In 2015-16, thanks to the generosity of donors, we aim to change 57,200 lives by investing in local programs, services and other initiatives. Through 3 focus areas (All That Kids Can Be, Healthy People, Strong Communities, and Poverty to Possibility) and 10 priorities, we support our city’s most vulnerable. Some of our priorities include ensuring youth succeed in school, helping people with mental health and addiction issues and helping isolated seniors.
|“United Way Ottawa uses Results Based Accountability to determine the impact of our investments and work in Ottawa. It’s used to help us ensure we reach our goals. Examples of our outcomes and indicators include: Youth are making positive decisions about drug use (% of youth who reduce or stop using one or more drugs in less than a year), seniors remain living in their own home (% of seniors who receive supports to remain in their home)”
|Youth are making positive decisions about drug use (75% of students in the sample group were able to reduce or stop using one or more drugs during the evaluation. One program saw an 82% reduction of dependent, abusive, or problematic substance use.) Seniors remain living in their own home (5,402 seniors received supports to remain in their home. In one program supporting rural seniors, 85% of participants were able to remain in their home.)
|Vancouver Foundation
|www.vancouverfoundation.ca
|85.0%
|B
|B
|$5.00
|A
|A
|173
|D
|D
|A+
|A+
|B+
|B+
|To harness the gifts of energy, ideas, time, and money to make meaningful and lasting impacts in communities. Our purpose is to bring together community assets to address current and emerging community needs.
|Grants to charities in diverse fields such as arts and culture, environment, education, health and social development, youth engagement etc.
|Project reports from charities we fund; learning cohorts which involve donors, practioners, engaged beneficiaries etc.; community impact surveys such as Vital Signs. Donor satisfaction surveys, investment reports/financial benchmarks, audited financial statements
|In 2015, We granted $53.9 million to several thousand charities. Of this amount, 44% was Welfare, 28% Education, 12% Health, 10% Benefits to Community and 5% was Religion (using CRA categories). Tax-receipted donations were $39.6 million, with non-tax receipted gifts of $19.4 million. We earned $82.6 million in investment income.
HEALTH/HEALTH SERVICES
|Alberta Cancer Foundation
|www.albertacancer.ca
|56.0%
|D
|D
|$44.00
|D
|D
|3
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|BC Cancer Foundation
|www.bccancerfoundation.com
|56.0%
|D
|D
|$33.00
|D
|D
|32
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation
|www.cbcf.org
|57.0%
|D
|D
|$36.00
|D
|D
|14
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|The Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) is Canada’s leading community-driven breast cancer charity dedicated to: Funding relevant and innovative research, supporting and advocating for the breast cancer community, and providing credible, unbiased support and information to help empower those affected by breast cancer or at increased genetic risk of developing the disease.
|Since our inception in 1986, CBCF has invested over $360 million in breast cancer research, funding more than 1,400 scientific grants. Since the merger of CBCF with Willow Breast & Hereditary Cancer Support in 2016, the Foundation also offers vital support and information programs for people affected by breast cancer or at increased genetic risk of developing the disease. These programs directly impact quality of life and well-being of anyone affected by breast cancer.
|CBCF tracks all research grants to monitor publications and patents resulting from our support and monitors changes to clinical guidelines and practice arising from our support. In addition, our health programs track increased knowledge and understanding of breast cancer risk factors and screening, as well as the intention to change behaviours.
|Investments made by CBCF have led to progress in breast cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment and care, and have helped to reduce the mortality rates by 44 per cent since their peak in the mid-1980s and increase the five-year survival rate to 88 per cent.
|Canadian Cancer Society
|www.cancer.ca
|64.0%
|C
|C
|$46.00
|D
|D
|3
|B
|B
|A-
|A-
|C+
|C+
|$350,000
|The Canadian Cancer Society is a national, community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer.
|The Canadian Cancer Society funds leading cancer research, offers information and support services, engages in prevention activities, and advocates for healthy public policies that help prevent cancer and save lives.
|The Canadian Cancer Society measures success by our impact on the quality of cancer research we fund and the number of people we serve with prevention campaigns, quit smoking support, authoritative information about cancer, rides to and from cancer treatments, one-on-one peer support and engagement in the fight against cancer. As well, we work with government to shape healthy public policies. For more on our 2014-15 impact in Canada, visit http://www.cancer.ca/en/about-us/annual-report
|The success of the Canadian Cancer Society in furthering our mission in Canada is outlined in our 2014-15 annual report: http://www.cancer.ca/en/about-us/annual-report
|Canadian Diabetes Association
|www.diabetes.ca
|61.0%
|C-
|C-
|$38.00
|D
|D
|5
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Canadian National Institute for the Blind
|www.cnib.ca
|70.0%
|B-
|B-
|$53.00
|D
|D
|6
|A
|A
|B
|B
|C+
|C+
|$325,000
|CNIB’s mission is to ensure all Canadians who are blind or partially sighted have the confidence, skills and opportunity to fully participate in life and no Canadian loses their sight due to preventable causes.
|Current programs include: Post Vision-Loss Rehabilitation Therapy, Community-Based programs, Public Education and Advocacy, and Literacy and Accessible Publishing.
|CNIB is committed to ensuring that our programs and services provide the best possible support for Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. CNIB tracks service participation and measures client impact through a variety of means. CNIB used the following key measures in 2015/16: access to service (with the intention of reducing service wait times) and client service hours. CNIB has undertaken extensive work to redevelop a new series of evidence-based outcome measurement processes.
|In 2015/16, overall wait times for client service improved by five per cent. In comparison to the previous year, CNIB provided services to approximately the same total number of clients, and saw a two per cent increase in total hours of service provided.
|Canadian Red Cross Society
|www.redcross.ca
|83.0%
|A-
|A-
|$20.00
|A-
|A-
|8
|A
|A
|A-
|A-
|A-
|A-
|$322,778
|Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity in Canada and throughout the world.
|Working closely with communities in Canada and around the world, the Canadian Red Cross provides preparedness, recovery and health programming. Activities may include first-aid training, psychosocial support, basic health services, recovering lost livelihoods or emergency preparedness activities. We work closely with beneficiaries, local government partners and other humanitarian actors to identify where our help is needed most.
|Indicators on beneficiaries reached can be collected on how many people have received life-saving assistance including shelter, health care, food and clean water. Beneficiary surveys and feedback are conducted at various milestones to evaluate the quality of our programming and the impact it has had on those reached. These indicators can include livelihoods restored, improved access to basic health facilities, reduction in mortality rates and loss of life in subsequent emergencies.
|Around the world our teams reached over 4.3 Million people in 959 communities through 49 projects in 24 countries. For example, our emergency field hospital provided emergency medical assistance to 4,500 people following an earthquake in Nepal. In Canada our teams helped over 40,000 Canadians after an emergency; trained more than 1 Million Canadians in swimming and water safety; 600,000 in first aid and 220,000 Canadians in emergency preparedness.
|Cancer Research Society
|src-crs.ca
|61.0%
|D
|D
|$35.00
|D
|D
|16
|A
|A
|B
|B
|C
|C
|The Cancer Research Society is a national not-for-profit organization whose sole mission is to fund research on all types of cancer, thereby contributing to the advancement of science aimed at preventing, detecting, and treating this disease.
|The Cancer Research Society (“the Society”) is 100% dedicated to cancer research and, as such, supports the efforts of the country’s best scientists, who make every effort to acquire the necessary knowledge to prevent, detect and treat cancer. To achieve its objectives, the Society is funding projects in two main areas : basic and environment cancer research. Over the last five years, the Society has invested over $62.3 Million in research and has funded over 300 new cancer research initiatives.
|All grants are awarded following a strict peer-review process whereby only the best applications are selected. Grants are awarded to researchers conditional upon being informed each time they publish in a peer-reviewed scientific journal acknowledging the Cancer Research Society or when they present their data. Furthermore, each researcher is requested to provide a final report at the end of the funding period and periodically thereafter.
|These measures are being strictly adhered to and the Society is quite satisfied with their fulfillment over the last year.
|Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada
|www.heartandstroke.ca
|47.0%
|D
|D
|$61.00
|D
|D
|6
|A
|A
|B
|B
|C
|C
|We are committed to having the greatest positive impact on the health of Canadians. We want Canadians to have the precious moments life offers. Our vision: “Healthy lives free of heart disease and stroke. Together we will make it happen.” Our mission: prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery, through research, advocacy and health promotion. We are national & volunteer-based, active in communities cross-country and sustained by the generosity of 125K volunteers and 1.4MM donors.
|Our most important activities – life-saving research, advocating for healthy public policies & health promotion – deliver impact in our mission priority areas: preventing disease, saving lives and promoting recovery. In 2017, key priorities are funding critical research, advocating for bold children’s health policies, erasing gender bias in heart & brain health, and closing the gap in Indigenous health. Other important programs: FAST signs of stroke campaign, resuscitation, and survivor support.
|To ensure our activities are having an impact towards our overall 2020 mission goals we track the following key measures: # researchers funded, breakthrough achievements of funded research, policies changed and/or significant progress made on healthy public policies, # Canadians reached to learn about and establish healthy lifestyle choices and, # survivors and care partners reached to receive needed information and supports.
|Invested close to $31 million in life-saving research, supporting nearly 1,000 researchers; We were the first Canadian organization to call for a daily limit on added sugars; We created – along with the Childhood Obesity Foundation – the Marketing to Kids Coalition to advocate to restrict commercial marketing of foods & beverages to Canadian kids; Met with 600+ Canadian survivors & caregivers to help us plan supports for recovery management; More highlights: http://bit.ly/1EEuw8B
|Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Canada
|www.jdrf.ca
|41.0%
|D
|D
|$55.00
|D
|D
|5
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|$260,495
|Accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications
|We are currently funding over 25 research projects, including over 10 clinical trials that focus on improving treatment and finding a cure for type 1 diabetes. In addition, we have a community engagement program that provides support and resources for families. We develop youth ambassadors and advocate for greater investments into type 1 diabetes research.
|All research projects are monitored against milestones to ensure progress against our investments.
|Every project is continuously monitored and research payments are made only when research milestones are achieved.
|Kidney Foundation of Canada
|www.kidney.ca
|41.0%
|D
|D
|$53.00
|D
|D
|7
|A
|A
|B
|B
|C
|C
|The Kidney Foundation of Canada is the national volunteer organization committed to reducing the burden of kidney disease through: funding and stimulating innovative research; providing education and support; promoting access to high quality healthcare; and increasing public awareness and commitment to advancing kidney health and organ donation.
|Fund research; provide information, education and support services to patients, families and caregivers; raise awareness about prevention of chronic kidney disease through kidney health outreach programs; provide short-term financial assistance for patients; raise awareness of organ and tissue donation through advocacy and community engagement.
|Program metrics reviewed and measured in comparison to strategic plan goals and previous achievement metrics. Constituent feedback is evaluated and monitored. Audience engagement for events, social media, support mechanisms and educational tools are monitored and evaluated. In 2016, significant progress was made on development of a new Public Benefit Monitoring Report.
|The Kidney Foundation provided research awards of $3.34 million to 68 researchers for one to three-year projects starting in 2015. Program statistics show consistent demand for educational materials, newsletters, and patient handbooks with more than 200,000 items distributed. Camp subsidies and financial assistance totaled $461,000. Through program activities and communications vehicles, kidney community engagement is growing steadily.
|Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada
|www.llscanada.org
|55.0%
|D
|D
|$38.00
|D
|D
|4
|A
|A
|B
|B
|C
|C
|$236,499
|To accelerate the cure of blood cancers and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
|To fund and promote scientific research towards cures and/or treatment of blood related cancers; to educate people (patients) with blood cancers and their families about developments in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of blood related cancers; and to support community service programs and access to such programs for patients suffering from blood related cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma.
|% success rate of research applications; $ funding discovery research; % reach to patients; % stakeholder satisfaction of value and impact of services
|Met or exceeded the previous year; ahead of industry cancer standard on funded discovery research 25%; increase from $2.8M to $3M for committed research; 25% reach to patients
|Montreal General Hospital Foundation
|www.mghfoundation.com
|89.0%
|A
|A
|$0.00
|A+
|A+
|86
|D
|D
|B-
|B-
|B+
|B+
|The Montreal General Hospital Foundation exists to foster excellence in patient care, education and research, primarily at the Montreal General Hospital, and as part of the McGill University Health Centre. It receives, holds and invests funds and applies all or a part of such funds to medical, charitalble or educational purposes through the making of gifts, grants, contributions and donations.
|To raise and manage funds in support of excellence in patient care, teaching and research at the Montreal General Hospital. These funds are invested in the priority needs of the hospital and its patients, in accordance with the wishes of our donors.
|Acquisition of needed equipment as defined by the Hospital. Ability to continue or increase awards for research in number and dollar amount. Provision of financial encouragement to the Hospital and Research Institute of the MUHC, to assist in the attraction and retention of physicians and researchers. We measure our success against these benchmarkmarks informally through feedback from the Hospital administration and financially by our ability to maintain or increase support for hospital services
|We are happy with our accomplishments. Great feedback from the Hospital indicates that we are supporting their priority items
|Movember Canada
|ca.movember.com
|46.0%
|D
|D
|$6.00
|A+
|A+
|21
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada
|www.mssociety.ca
|51.0%
|D
|D
|$44.00
|D
|D
|4
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|To be a leader in finding a cure for multiple sclerosis and enabling people affected by MS to enhance their quality of life.
|The MS Society provides services to people with multiple sclerosis and their families and funds research to find the cause and cure for this disease. More specifically we: provide information and community resources to those affected by MS, provide financial assistance for clients to maintain their independence within their community, and facilitate education and support group meetings.
|Our strategic plan for 2014-2018 describes the broad priorities that we will pursue to achie+GQ23ve our mission. For each strategic direction, the plan identifies a number of signposts that enable us to measure our progress toward the destination we have envisaged. For more information about the key measures in relation to our mission, please see page 10 of the MS Society’s strategic plan. https://mssociety.ca/uploads/files/strategic-plan-2014-2018-final-en.pdf
|We continue to make great progress on our strategic objectives. Most notably: accelerating research to develop therapies that enhance the quality of life of people with MS; reflecting the voice of people affected by MS in widely accessible programs and services and reliable information that meet their needs; and bringing about focused action by government policy makers and the private sector to support those affected by MS to fully participate in their communities.
|Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation
|www.stars.ca
|50.0%
|D
|D
|$44.00
|D
|D
|8
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|$175,188
|STARS is dedicated to providing a safe, rapid, highly specialized emergency medical transport system for the critically ill and injured.
|Our helicopters are the most visible way we deliver our care, and almost 3,500 missions were flown last year in response to critically ill and injured patients who needed us. Beyond this, we offer coordination of critical care and access to physician expertise through our emergency dispatch facility. Our Mobile Education Program also visited communities from BC to Manitoba, delivering advanced medical training to 2,775 medical professionals right at their local facilities.
|STARS cannot execute our mission without the support of our donors and stakeholders in the communities we operate in. In order for a STARS mission to unfold, we require the assistance of our chain of survival – our colleagues in emergency response and medicine, as well as every donor in the community who supports our work. Every STARS mission flown, every call received, and every education session delivered highlights community partners who have reached out to STARS for assistance.
|Mission volumes increased by 11 per cent over last year, to 3,423 flown across Western Canada. We also delivered an increased amount of community education sessions. The STARS Emergency Link Centre responded to more than 85 emergency calls per day last year. As another measure of the broad community support our organization has, STARS was supported by more than 45,000 donors.
|Sinneave Family Foundation
|www.sinneavefoundation.org
|88.0%
|B+
|B+
|$0.00
|A+
|A+
|260
|D
|D
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
HOSPITAL FOUNDATIONS
|Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation
|www.childrenshospital.ab.ca
|77.0%
|C+
|C+
|$15.00
|B
|B
|35
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|B
|B
|$300,000
|The Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation inspires our community to invest in excellence in child health, research and family centred care.
|Brain Health is one of our top priorities. Community donations are being invested in advancing care and research in Traumatic Brain Injury (including concussion, stroke and Neurocritical Care), Epilepsy (including brain surgery), Pain and Rehabilitation, Neurodevelopmental Disorders (including autism and ADHD) and Mental Health and Wellness. Whether they are neurologic or mental health in nature, brain disorders in children can have serious life-long effects.
|Key measures of impact include: program growth and development (access, capacity), enhanced programs (innovative, excellence), research and education success and impacts on improving child health outcomes.
|As a result of community investment, researchers at the Alberta Children’s Hospital and Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute are conducting studies addressing key clinical questions with new findings worthy of publication, knowledge transfer through collaboration, conference and education events, as well as further investment from agencies such as the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Clinically, the hospital has developed new and enhanced programs and services to benefit kids.
|Baycrest Centre Foundation
|baycrest.org
|65.0%
|D
|D
|$39.00
|D
|D
|8
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|The Baycrest Foundation’s mission is to enrich the quality of life of our community by supporting programs and services that promote excellence in care, research and education in the field of aging. It provides crucial funding to support medical programs and services for seniors; innovative research into Alzheimer’s, dementia and aging brain health; and education that supports healthy aging and healthcare solutions for a growing senior population both in Canada and internationally.
|Fundraising undertaken by the Foundation supports our efforts to transform the journey of aging. We fundraise to support critical research at our world renowned Rotman Research Institute; ensure the continuation and growth of globally recognized standards of patient care, and invest in the development and commercialization of products that will define the future through the Canadian Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation, housed right here at Baycrest.
|The leadership of the Baycrest Foundation and Baycrest Health Sciences maintain a strong, focused relationship to ensure that all fundraising is aligned with organizational goals. Fundraising goals are established annually and the Foundation reports monthly its progress towards these goals. The Foundation also helps Baycrest establish new projects and services, to advance the cause of patient care, and the science of improved brain health and aging.
|Baycrest Foundation successfully fulfilled or exceeded all of Baycrest Health Sciences’ funding needs and requirements. Programs that relied on Foundation funding were provided the necessary support through donations and other initiatives.
|British Columbia’s Children’s Hospital Foundation
|www.bcchf.ca
|65.0%
|D
|D
|$23.00
|C+
|C+
|38
|B
|B
|A
|A
|C+
|C+
|To be a catalyst for transformative child health through excellence in philanthropy, collaboration and advocacy
|Fundraising programs in support of BC Children’s Hospital’s and Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children’s research, education and clinical programs.
|” ”
|Achieved all goals and targets.
|Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario Foundation
|www.cheofoundation.com
|44.0%
|D
|D
|$42.00
|D
|D
|36
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|$261,756
|To further the physical and social well-being of children and their families in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec by raising, managing and disbursing funds.
|Conducting a Major Lottery, overseeing 300 Special Events per year including CHEO Telethon, Direct Mail, Major Gift Solicitation, Planned Giving.
|Donor Impact reports from the Hospital and Research Institute on how funds raised support Equipment, Patient Care, Programs at the hospital and how funds are used to further Research Projects. The Hospital and Foundation have recently created a new position of Foundation Liaison to insure more effective reporting of donor impact on Research and Patient Care.
|91% of all net revenues were sent to the Hospital and Research Institute, an increase of $1.1Million over the prior year. The remaining 9% will be disbursed to the Hospital and Research Institute in the following year.
|Fondation De L’h‘Pital Maisonneuve-Rosemont
|www.fondationhmr.ca
|61.0%
|D
|D
|$20.00
|B-
|B-
|40
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|B-
|B-
|$182,886
|The HMR Foundation has supported the hospital’s development strategies since 1978, seeking to better meet patient needs. Deeply committed to making a difference, the Foundation supports projects focusing on the ongoing improvement of patient care, the development of teaching and the expansion of research. The Foundation solicits the Financial support of individuals, private foundations, partners and businesses. Together, they recognize the excellence of the care provided to patients at HMR.
|First, we created a dedicated gift program for 70 different programs in our hospital, plus an extensive sollicitation program (directmail, email, telemarketing and personnal sollicitations), a planned giving program, various fundraising events, substantial logistical support to third party events, a Policy encouraging the creation of Research Chairs we contribute $250 000. , several fellowship programs for students funded by companies or private foundations, etc..
|Since our sollicitations are dedicated to specific projects, we measure the results generated by activity vs our financial objective. We benchmark our annual programs by period, + yearly vs year ago, etc.We make yearly reports to our major donors on the evolution of projects they funded. In the case of research Chairs, we do the reporting with donors and the Ude Montréal. For our events, we have success when we are sold out, increased profitability/reduced costsand participants satisfaction.
|In 2015, we generated slightly better results than the previous year and much better results than anticipated. We originally anticipated a decrease in revenues of $800 000 but ended the year with a $1 350 000 increase in profit vs the year before while keeping our administration fees around 10%. These fees have always been paid by the results generated by our commercial activities.
|Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation
|www.hamiltonhealth.ca
|65.0%
|D
|D
|$30.00
|C-
|C-
|61
|D
|D
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|Our mission is to raise funds and manage donor gifts for the purpose of supporting outstanding clinical care and research for the communities served by Hamilton Health Sciences.
|Campaign fundraising to support purchases of essential medical equipment and patient amenities; signature events where proceeds provide seed funding for medical research so that researchers can leverage larger grants.
|We have annual fundraising priorities with corresponding budgets; we measure our success on performance against these budgets. Some of our fundraising priorities are multi-year initiatives with annual targets which we report against. In addition, on a more qualitative basis we provide regular updates to donors on how donor dollars are spent and the impact that those expenditures have on patient care.
|We met and exceeded our goals as outlined. Through our ongoing communication efforts we have proactively demonstrated the impact of donor dollars (whether used for equipment, redevelopment, research or education grants and awards).
|Hospital for Sick Children Foundation
|www.sickkidsfoundation.com
|64.0%
|D
|D
|$38.00
|D
|D
|1
|B
|B
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|London Health Sciences Foundation
|www.lhsf.ca
|43.0%
|D
|D
|$34.00
|D
|D
|10
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|To inspire investment in excellence at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC)
|We are a fundraising organization only and do not deliver services to the community. As a fundraising hospital foundation, our most important initiative currently is a $200 million campaign which will support the hospital in implementing models of care to improve patient outcomes and strengthen care across the region, expand research and innovation, acquire state-of-art technologies and equipment, and support education and fellowships for future medical professionals and researchers.
|Our fundraising activities support LHSC. We request and receive impact reports from LHSC which articulate how these fundraising donations have made a difference in the patient care, research and innovation at LHSC. For example, the funds raised for medical technologies such as surgical robotics enables doctors to make a better diagnosis and perform more precise, less invasive procedures that can significantly improve patient outcomes.
|We continue to be successful in our campaign and disbursed millions of dollars to LHSC for technology and equipment, research, education and care initiatives which enabled advances in patient care delivery for more than one million patient visits.
|Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation
|childrenfoundation.com
|72.0%
|B-
|B-
|$10.00
|A+
|A+
|62
|D
|D
|C-
|C-
|B-
|B-
|$231,000
|The mission of the Foundation is to support excellence in care at The Montreal Children’s Hospital of the McGill University Health Centre.
|Acquiring cutting-edge medical equipment and supporting innovative programmes. Support for research into childhood diseases. The advancement of teaching
|We obtain impact report from the hospital
|We measure quality performance and our objectives were attained
|Montreal Heart Institute Foundation
|www.fondationicm.org
|74.0%
|B
|B
|$23.00
|B+
|B+
|78
|D
|D
|B
|B
|B
|B
|The Foundation raises and administers funds to support research, care, teaching, prevention, rehabilitation, and the assessment of new technologies at the Montreal Heart Institute, thereby encouraging excellence at this world-class institution.
|The charity invests in the Montreal Heart Institute’s top priorities and allows the implementation of strategic initiatives in the fields of genetics, personalized medicine, imaging and prevention.
|The organization measures progress according to its net revenues; its return on investment and its ability to meet the needs of the Montreal Heart Institute as expressed annually.
|The charity had net revenues: $19.75M and a return on investment of 9.3%. As a result, the charity was able to meet the needs of the Montreal Heart Institute as expressed annually: granted $10.44M which contributed to maintain the Montreal Heart Institute as a world class Institution.
|Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation of Toronto
|www.mountsinai.on.ca
|80.0%
|B-
|B-
|$26.00
|C
|C
|11
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Oakville Hospital Foundation
|74.0%
|B
|B
|$12.00
|A
|A
|33
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Operation Enfant Soleil
|73.0%
|B-
|B-
|$23.00
|B+
|B+
|6
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Ottawa Hospital Foundation
|www.ohfoundation.ca
|78.0%
|C+
|C+
|$18.00
|B-
|B-
|41
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|B
|B
|The Ottawa Hospital Foundation is a team of professional staff and community leaders who are passionately committed to inspiring, enabling, and celebrating community support for The Ottawa Hospital and its research arm. By sharing the hospital’s successes with the community at large, we help generate funding for state-of-the-art equipment, new research projects and clinical trials, and help attract new star recruits to work at The Ottawa Hospital.
|As a fundraising organization, we focus on individual and corporate philanthropy. We hold events of all kinds to engage our community; we take every opportunity to thank our donors through our Donor Relations Program; we reach out through Direct Mail appeals, newsletters and social media. But more importantly we take the time to meet with our donors one-on-one in order to learn more about what they hope to achieve for our hospital.
|The impact of our programs and activities can been seen in the development of research projects, and in the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment. We also participate annually in the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s benchmarking program which reports on the efficiency and effectiveness of our individual fundraising programs and compares us to peer organizations in Canada and the US. We compare our performance using the following measures: Return on Investment, Cost to Raise a Dollar,
|Last year, we transferred $17.9 million to the Hospital. In addition, since we began participating in AHP benchmarking, we have consistently been recognized by them as a High Performer among participating Foundations. Measures include year over year calculations of Cost to Raise a Dollar and Return on Investment.
|Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
|www.thepmcf.ca
|50.0%
|D
|D
|$43.00
|D
|D
|4
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation’s mission is to conquer cancer in our lifetime.
|The PMCF supports breakthrough research, innovation in clinical care and advancing education in all areas of cancer care. We support 10 major research thematic areas including – immunotherapy, stem cells, genomics, epigenetics, diagnostics, proteomics and computational biology, cancer imaging , drug development, supportive care and other key areas. We fund the transformation cancer cancer through research and knowledge transfer. Education is at the heart of everything the Cancer Centre does.
|“1 We measure percent citations in high impact journals and benchmark this against other cancer centres around the world. 2 We measure the number and the % of patients on clinical trials. 3 We measure the number of people we are educating in the cancer care field. 4 We measure how many researchers staff we have employed and the number of research publications. 5 We measure the number of new patients and treatments delivered.”
|We ranked 4th in the world in % of papers in high impact oncology journals. We had 9,070 patients on clinical trails or 20% of our new patients, on of the highest %’s int the world. We had 130 clinical fellow, 1496 nursing and health professional students and 112 residents. We have 1,248 research staff publishing 1,185 papers. We had 19,033 new patients, performed 6,206 surgeries, 932,379 radiation visits, 416 stem cell transplants and 230,000 clinic visits and 34,851 outpatient chemo visits.
|Qeii Health Sciences Centre Foundation
|www.qe2foundation.ca
|36.0%
|D
|D
|$50.00
|D
|D
|28
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Sainte-Justine UHC Foundation
|www.fondation-sainte-justine.org
|71.0%
|B-
|B-
|$28.00
|B-
|B-
|48
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|B
|B
|$215,000
|La Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine a pour mission de mobiliser la communauté et de soutenir le CHU Sainte-Justine dans sa mission d’excellence pour offrir aux enfants et aux mamans d’aujourd’hui et de demain un des meilleurs niveaux de santé au monde.
|Soins spécialisés, équipements de pointe, prise en charge exemplaire. Recherche : Chaque jour, comprendre, investiguer, aller plus loin. Enseignement : 80 % des pédiatres de la province doivent y passer et demeurer à la fin pointe.
|We do continual stewardship from the Hospital to the donor calculating impact
|Great
|Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital Foundation
|www.jghfoundation.org
|70.0%
|C-
|C-
|$20.00
|B-
|B-
|53
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|B-
|B-
|$185,000
|To advance health care and medical research for the people of Quebec by supporting the Jewish General Hospital, a tertiary-care, McGill University teaching hospital. The Foundation provides essential assistance to the hospital to enhance its extraordinary patient care, to further scientific discovery and to acquire the most recent and innovative medical equipment. We partner with inspired members of the community to implement a wide variety of fundraising initiatives to achieve these goals.
|Power to Heal Campaign to support various hospital initiatives, including medical research, new equipment and new program initiatives. Annual Governors Program with lectures by and meetings with hospital medical leadership. Various fundraising events including the Ride to Conquer Cancer, Annual Golf Classic and Gala. Publication of the JGH News Magazine.
|Regular review and updating of the Strategic Plan; regular review of operational efficiencies by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors, and regular consultations with Hospital leadership. There is an annual assessment of achievements and results which are shared with donors who are also invited regularly to see, touch, feel and understand the result of their philanthropy.
|In 2014, over $26M was allocated to the Hospital to support various areas and programs incl. funding for its cancer research mission, new facilities and equipment and new initiatives including the Molecular Pathology Centre and a program in Geriatrics involving multi-disciplinary services. As a result of the audits mentioned in “Question 40”, the events program will be reduced and increased communications with our donor-base will be implemented thereby reducing costs and increasing efficiency.
|St Michael’s Hospital Foundation
|www.stmichaelsfoundation.com
|54.0%
|D
|D
|$25.00
|C
|C
|74
|D
|D
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation, through its philanthropic activities, assists St. Michael’s Hospital in attracting the resources required to fulfill and enhance its mission of caring, research and education, as inspired and fostered by the Sisters of St. Joseph.
|The Foundation raises funds from a variety of programs including annual giving, special events, major gifts and gift planning.
|Total Revenue and Net Revenue raise. New gift commitments secured. Achievement of fundraising goals for key hospital priority projects
|We exceeded all revenue goals and successfully completed our INSPIRE2018 campaign raising $235million, $25m more than our campaign goal!
|St. Boniface Hospital Foundation
|www.saintboniface.ca
|31.0%
|D
|D
|$52.00
|D
|D
|38
|B
|B
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation of Vancouver
|www.helpstpauls.com
|72.0%
|C-
|C-
|$12.00
|B+
|B+
|67
|D
|D
|A
|A
|B-
|B-
|$225,123
|Inspired by the work of St. Paul’s Hospital, we build meaningful relationships so our community can support exceptional patient care and world leading innovation.
|St. Paul’s Foundation raises funds for enhanced patient care, capital projects, equipment needs, research and teaching at St. Paul’s in Vancouver, B.C. Looking ahead to the new, state-of-the art St. Paul’s in 2022—and looking back, to our founding in 1894—the generosity of those in our community has made St. Paul’s the world-leading hospital it is today.
|Total money raised, total money disbursed to hospital, total expenses/total revenue
|We exceeded our budget/goals for each
|Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation
|www.sunnybrookfoundation.ca
|69.0%
|D
|D
|$27.00
|C-
|C-
|3
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|To attract the philanthropic support that Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre needs to invent the future of health care.
|Sunnybrook invents the future of health care by developing life-saving innovations in heart, stroke, cancer, trauma and high-risk pregnancy and premature babies.
|$ transferred to the Hospital, total revenue, cost per dollar raised, unrestricted fund balance
|All goals were either met or exceeded.
|Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation
|www.tgwhf.ca
|78.0%
|C+
|C+
|$24.00
|C
|C
|4
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|B
|B
|To raise funds for research, education and the enhancement of patient care at University Health Network.
|Fundraising: We raise funds through major gifts solicitation, by running special events and through direct response marketing. Managing Funds: Through our governance structure, the Foundation ensures that funds are managed prudently and ethically. Granting funds: Grants made by the Foundation in the latest fiscal year totaled $71.6M in support of the work of UHN. These grants had significant impact on research, patient care and education at UHN. Cost effectively stewarding donor funds
|The Foundation has an Audit Committee, which is a subcommittee of the Board of Directors, which provides oversight on our granting and stewardship activities. The Foundation undergoes an annual external audit to ensure best practices in accounting. We also have annual reporting requirements in place from fund holders to report on the advances or progress made as a result of grants. The Foundation is also a member of Imagine Canada’s Ethical Program.
|The Foundation received an unqualified audit opinion. Our donors continued their pledge payments which are contingent upon completion of pre-determined deliverables within a specific timeframe. The Foundation continues to be committed to maintaining cost-efficient expenses in order to be accountable and transparent to our donors and stakeholders. Our Fundraising expenses are 7.7% of Gross Fundraising revenues and Administrative expenses are 8.3% of Net Fundraising and Net Events revenue
|University Hospital Foundation
|www.givetouhf.ca
|49.0%
|D
|D
|$47.00
|D
|D
|64
|D
|D
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|$277,158
|Advancing the health of Albertans by connecting generosity to support innovation and excellence at the University of Alberta Hospital, the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute and the Kaye Edmonton Clinic.
|Our work focuses on connecting donor generosity to enhancing patient care. Current important programs and activities include: Ex-Vivo Heart and Lung Research, Annual General Medical Research Competition, Bi-Plane Neuro-interventional Suite, ICON Gamma Knife Upgrade, Stroke Ambulance, Intra-operative MRI Upgrade.
|Project reporting is the key measure of the impact of these activities. All of our research activities require a peer-reviewed report, and all projects are evaluated on stated versus actual impacts and budget. To ensure that donors are informed on the effectiveness of their gifts, reporting is provided to donors who designated their gifts and to those within that giving preference. Where possible, tours are conducted to provided first-hand acknowledgement of donor generosity.
|Last year we received all reports on time and with the appropriate peer-reviews and tours were organized for all new and enhanced facilities.
|Vancouver Coastal Health Authority
|www.vch.ca
|96.0%
|A
|A
|$0.00
|A+
|A+
|1
|B
|B
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation
|www.vghfoundation.ca
|53.0%
|D
|D
|$37.00
|D
|D
|41
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|Harnessing the power of philanthropy to significantly improve specialized health care and research for British Columbians
|Fundraise for Vancouver Coastal Health’s priorities, for projects in the areas of research, education, equipment, and patient care.
|Dollars raised
|$77 million in 2015/16 with a cost to raise a dollar of 16 cents (excluding lottery revenue and expenses). Funds disbursed as follows: equipment 50%, research 28%, patient care 19%, education 3%
INTERNATIONAL AID & DEVELOPMENT
|Aga Khan Foundation Canada
|www.akfc.ca
|96.0%
|A+
|A+
|$2.00
|A+
|A+
|10
|A
|A
|B+
|B+
|A-
|A-
|AKFC is a non-profit international development agency, working in Asia and Africa to find sustainable solutions to the complex problems causing poverty. In Canada, AKFC mobilizes financial, technical and moral support for development, builds partnerships with Canadian institutions, and promotes discussion and learning on global development issues.
|AKFC currently has 17 programs, undertaken with the Canadian government and Canadian institutions, focused on health (esp. maternal & child health), education, rural development and civil society. The Partnership for Advancing Human Development in Africa and Asia is our largest initiative. Over 5 years it will benefit 1 million people through strengthening health and education systems and supporting civil society. In Canada, we undertake public engagement and professional learning activities.
|All programs follow a results-based management approach to monitor progress and impact. For programs overseas, AKFC works closely with professional, local implementing partners. Formal procurement, environmental and gender policies guide program design and operations. Program expenditures are subject to regular internal/ external audits by globally recognized firms. AKFC uses the iScala financial information system, to track each project/ grant separately.
|Performance management frameworks demonstrated that all projects were progressing well towards intended results. Insecurity in three countries (Afghanistan, Syria, Mali) delayed some results, but no targets are at significant risk. GAC commissioned external audits for two projects and issued clean audit reports. An external Mid-Term Evaluation of AKFC’s largest program indicated that the project was on track to meeting its results and that it is effective, efficient, relevant and sustainable.
|Amnesty International Canadian Section
|www.amnesty.ca
|59.0%
|D
|D
|$33.00
|C
|C
|2
|B
|B
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Canadian Catholic Organization for Development and Peace
|www.devp.org
|75.0%
|B
|B
|$3.00
|A+
|A+
|29
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Canadian Unicef Committee
|www.unicef.ca
|65.0%
|D
|D
|$30.00
|C-
|C-
|3
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|UNICEF’s mission is to reach every child and ensure their well-being, no matter where they are in the world. We are committed to take action, save, rehabilitate and watch over children, especially the most vulnerable. As part of the UN, we’re active in more countries and have saved more children’s lives than any other humanitarian organization. UNICEF is the only organization listed in the Convention on the Rights of the Child as the global leader for children.
|With a focus on child survival and well-being, UNICEF has health, education and protection programs across the globe reaching vulnerable and marginalized children, including hundreds of millions in conflict zones. We provide 45% of the world’s children with vaccinations, promote education and child protection activities and policies to ensure every child is healthy, safe, educated and has opportunities to thrive. UNICEF has saved more children’s lives than any other humanitarian organization.
|UNICEF is the global leader in collecting data on the survival/well-being of children. We measure progress against the MDGs and publish annual reports on the metrics for child well-being, including State of the World’s Children & Progress for Children. Our data is used by the UN, leading NGOs and governments to assess and strategically implement programs that save children’s lives and allow them to thrive. In future we will measure progress against the new SDG’s as they pertain to children.
|With the work of UNICEF and its partners, significant progress has been made on child survival and well-being. As the global data leader, we measure improvements for children. In 1990, 12.7 million children under age five died of preventable causes. By 2014 it was down to 5.9 million children. In 2000, Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus was a fatal disease for babies in 59 countries. With the work of UNICEF and partners in immunizing mothers, today the disease has been eliminated in 40 countries.
|Chalice (Canada)
|www.chalice.ca
|91.0%
|A+
|A+
|$4.00
|A+
|A+
|6
|A
|A
|A-
|A-
|A
|A
|$81,117
|To bring Christ to the poor and the poor to Christ. Inspired by Christ’s love and compassion, Chalice works with local groups to create, support, and increase access to education, health, and family livelihood.
|Child & Family Sponsorship, Human Development Programs, Capital Projects, and Urgency Funding which enable local organizations in 15 developing countries to facilitate sustainable solutions within their communities in Chalice’s Five Impact Areas: Education, Nutrition, Health & Hygiene, Family Development, and Community Development.
|% of sponsored children in school; % of sponsored children with access to health care for illness and critical health needs; # of children that receive at least one nutritious meal per day; # of individuals that access Chalice funded opportunities for skills development and empowerment; # of infrastructure projects; # of sponsored children that leave program because they have completed their education and/or their family is now able to sustain itself
|99.7% of sponsored children; 100% of sponsored children ; 55,239 children receive at least one nutritious meal each day; 12,746 individuals have accessed Chalice skills development programs; 39 water projects, 23 schools, 250 houses, and funds for 37 individuals or communities for urgent needs (famine relief, critical medical needs, etc.); ,2291 children left the program in 2015-2016 because they have completed their education and/or their family is now able to sustain itself
|Christian Blind Mission International
|www.cbmcanada.org
|86.0%
|A
|A
|$9.00
|A+
|A+
|19
|A
|A
|B+
|B+
|A-
|A-
|$152,516
|cbm Canada serves as the hands joining Canadians and people living with or affected by disability in the poorest communities – working together for the benefit of all.
|We ensure Persons with Disabilities living in low HDI communities have improved access to healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities. In order of investment priorities, our program sectors include activities in 1) ophthalmology, 2) orthopedics and plastics, 3) community-based inclusive development, 4) disabling disease prevention, 5) inclusive shelter, 6) obstetrics-gynecology and 7) livelihood. The majority of our programming is child-focused to provide the longest term impact.
|We believe that after our intervention inputs, a Person with a Disability will be transformed in heart and mind and see him or herself as a valued participant in relationships at every stage of life. cbm Canada started its new 5-year strategy “Impact 2021” on July 1st, 2016. Our three Improved Impact measures are: 1) Children with disabilities attending school; 2) Reaching communities in the greatest need; 3) We are currently defining quality of life indicators and targets.
|Part of our Impact 2021 Strategy is moving from activity indicators to genuine impact indicators. We are committed to defining and benchmarking our key quality of life indicators. Over the next few years, we will continue to evaluate our work using activity indicators (e.g. Worldwide – 663,507 sight-restoring eye surgeries performed, 56,917 children given ability-restoring surgery, 797,470 assistive devices distributed). We met each of our activity indicators last year.
|Christian Children’s Fund of Canada
|www.ccfcanada.ca
|79.0%
|B+
|B+
|$14.00
|A
|A
|2
|B
|B
|A
|A
|A-
|A-
|Christian Children’s Fund of Canada creates a future of hope for children, families and communities by helping them develop the skills and resources to overcome proverty and pursue justice. For more than 50 years, we have followed the example of Christ by serving the poor regardless of their faith, cultural and ethnic background.
|We partner with communities to improve access to health care, nutritious food and clean water; eliminate barriers to education; create new sources of income; and empower local community groups to lead their own positive change. We focus on five priorities: health and nutrition; education; water, sanitation and hygiene; sustainable economic growth; and strengthening community organizations. Throughout all of our program sectors we emphasize Child Protection, Gender Equality, and Environment.
|There are over 64 key output indicators that are measured on an ongoing basis and higher level outcomes are assessed on a 3 and 6 year basis. Priorities and targets in the key intervention areas of education, health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene and sustainable economic activities are reviewed and adjusted based on these results and the dynamic/changing local context.
|In 2016 we measured and analyzed the sectorial output indicators quarterly in all six country offices. The annual aggregate number for these indicators shows a positive result. Our three-year midline assessment of outcomes was also completed in FY16, showing overall impact. We are also improving our performance impact based on ‘lessons learned’.
|Compassion Canada
|www.compassion.ca
|85.0%
|A
|A
|$10.00
|A+
|A+
|2
|B
|B
|A
|A
|A-
|A-
|Compassion partners with churches in 26 countries to end poverty in the lives of children and their families and share the good news of Jesus.
|Compassion helps individual children grow in all aspects of life: physical, mental, social and spiritual. We bring practical care to babies and their moms before and after birth. Young children attend a local church weekly, where they learn important life lessons and receive health care, educational opportunities and Christian teaching. Older children work with a mentor to create a plan to achieve their life goals. Finally, complementary interventions meet larger needs; e.g., water projects.
|Compassion has age-appropriate development measures for every sponsored child to ensure they are growing physically, socially, cognitively and spiritually. We also measure the number of children who profess faith. Other measures reflect sponsor engagement, such as the number of Canadian sponsors, the number of children they sponsor, and letter writing activity. In addition, Compassion’s Program Effectiveness Research department conducts longer-term, in-depth analyses of the impact of our work.
|In 2015, Compassion saw encouraging outcomes. Worldwide, Compassion supporters served 1,733,627 people. Thanks to the generosity of 85,762 Canadian supporters and 2,397 groups such as churches and businesses, 104,937 children were sponsored, an increase of 3.9 per cent. And a 38.8 per cent increase in Canadian support of the Child Survival Program meant that even more moms and babies received assistance during a critical stage. Our annual report provides more examples of the results of our work.
|Doctors Without Borders Canada
|www.msf.ca
|81.0%
|A-
|A-
|$18.00
|A-
|A-
|3
|A
|A
|C
|C
|B
|B
|$163,743
|Médecins Sans Frontières provides assistance to populations in distress, to victims of natural or man-made disasters and to victims of armed conflict. We do so irrespective of race, religion, creed or political convictions. We observe neutrality and impartiality in the name of universal medical ethics and the right to humanitarian assistance.
|We provide medical assistance to people affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters, disease epidemics, malnutrition crises & other emergencies. These situations require rapid deployment of specialized medical & logistical expertise & equipment , including: emergency healthcare, mass vaccination campaigns, water & sanitation, therapeutic & supplementary nutrition, distribution of medicines & medical supplies, training & health education and the organization/rehabilitation of health facilities
|MSF employs the same logical framework approach to scrutinize the work carried out in each of its hundreds of different medical projects. Mutual accountability, derived from our governance model, provides the opportunity for meta-analysis that can measure our outcomes year over year. The focus of MSF’s performance-monitoring and evaluation programs include quantitative indicators (e.g. number of outpatient consultations) and qualitative indicators (e.g. feedback from patient surveys).
|In 2015, MSF provided essential medical care to more than 8M patients in 64 countries. Our medical teams treated more than 2M cases of malaria, vaccinated 1.5M children against measles, and admitted 60K malnourished children to our in-patient medical feeding centres. We performed over 80K surgical interventions, provided medical treatment for 11K victims of sexual violence, and delivered care to more than 250K patients infected with HIV & TB.
|Plan International Canada
|plancanada.ca
|79.0%
|B+
|B+
|$18.00
|A-
|A-
|2
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A-
|Plan International aims to achieve lasting improvements in the quality of life of children, families and communities in developing countries. We do this through a process of collaboration that unites people across cultures, adding meaning and value to their lives.
|Plan International’s work to promote child rights and lift millions of children out of poverty is based around eight core areas, including: education, health, water and sanitation, protection, economic security, emergencies, child participation, sexual health, including HIV.
|Our programs have robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms in place to capture the progress and outcomes of our work and ensure greater accountability to donors, governments, and the beneficiaries themselves. Throughout each project, key performance indicators are tracked and analyzed. We collaborate with relevant partners and participate in relevant coalitions and other mechanisms of knowledge sharing with NGOs, government and other stakeholders. Visit plancanada.ca/effectiveness.
|In our FY15, our paid professional staff and committed community volunteers across the entire Plan International federation worked together with children, their families, communities, organizations and local governments to bring about positive change. In over 50 countries, we worked with 85,280 communities, which benefited 214,300,000 people, including 100.4 million children. Locally, we also worked with 513 schools across Canada, developing resources to engage students on global issues.
|Samaritan’s Purse – Canada
|www.samaritanspurse.ca
|90.0%
|A+
|A+
|$3.00
|A+
|A+
|9
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|$244,239
|Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet the needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ. The organization serves the church worldwide to promote the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.
|Emergency response and relief to victims of natural disasters; Sharing God’s love through the distribution of gift-filled shoeboxes to children in developing countries; water projects that provide access to clean and safe water and training for improved sanitation/health/hygiene ; food security and livelihood programs; sending youth and adult teams to developing countries to help meet local needs and improve conditions; placement of logistics personnel to facilitate all of the above activities.
|Recording and evaluating achievement of actual activity and output indicators (project and sector specific) against those planned for each project; Home/beneficiary follow up surveys of health impact of clean water program; # of beneficiaries; # of gospel opportunities; # of projects; Amount of annual project spending; # of trained in-country nationals engaged in implementing programs; # of personnel and volunteers serving and trained; # of children receiving gift-filled shoeboxes.
|Generally we achieved our targets against budget and scorecard measures. We are continuing to refine our measures based on our ability to consistently measure.
|World Vision Canada
|worldvision.ca
|81.0%
|B-
|B-
|$15.00
|B
|B
|1
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|B
|B
|$248,880
|World Vision is a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by our Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world’s most vulnerable people as a demonstration of God’s unconditional love. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.
|World Vision responds to emergencies, and is often first to the scene when disaster strikes, providing life-saving aid and helping families rebuild long-term. World Vision advocates for programs and policies which address the needs of the world’s most vulnerable children.
|We measure our success by: The number of improved lives through our child sponsorship program, the number of children whose lives were saved in their first five years of life and, the number of people whose lives were improved by our livelihood programs.
|” In 2015, we were able to accomplish much in the areas of relief, development and advocacy. Our Annual Report, and also our Impact site, are good examples of how we measure our success. ”
RELIGION
|Crossroads Christian Communications
|www.crossroads.ca
|73.0%
|B-
|B-
|$18.00
|A-
|A-
|1
|B
|B
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Gospel for Asia
|93.0%
|A+
|A+
|$3.00
|A+
|A+
|2
|B
|B
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Jewish National Fund of Canada (Keren Kayemeth Le’israel)
|55.0%
|D
|D
|$21.00
|B+
|B+
|10
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Power to Change Ministries
|www.powertochange.org
|84.0%
|A-
|A-
|$14.00
|A
|A
|0
|D
|D
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|United Israel Appeal of Canada
|90.0%
|A+
|A+
|$4.00
|A+
|A+
|6
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto
|jewishtoronto.com
|84.0%
|B
|B
|$15.00
|B
|B
|0
|D
|D
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Canada
|www.jw.org
|94.0%
|A+
|A+
|$0.00
|A+
|A+
|10
|A
|A
|B
|B
|A-
|A-
|$-
|To help individuals, through a study of the Bible, to come to know the God of the Bible, Jehovah; his purpose for mankind; and His solution to the problems humans face in the world today. To encourage and uplift families and individuals and to help persons of all backgrounds live better lives and have a hope for the future. To show from the Bible how Jesus Christ left a model for all humans to follow and to help persons benefit from his life course.
|Printing and distributing The Watchtower and Awake! magazines and religious tracts throughout North America and the Caribbean. These literature items are distributed at no charge to the general public and to congregation members. We also work with an associated not-for-profit corporation, JW Congregation Support, in constructing and renovating places of worship known as Kingdom Halls.
|The number of volunteers actively involved in the well-known public preaching activity of Jehovah’s Witnesses; the volunteer hours they spend in public preaching; the number of books, magazines, and tracts distributed free-of-charge to the public; the number of new persons baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses; and the number of Kingdom Halls built or renovated.
|Over 161 million religious magazines (The Watchtower, and Awake) and 297 million religious brochures and tracts were printed and distributed; volunteers spent over 23,093,000 hours in public preaching and as a result 1,678 persons were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses in Canada. We also completed major renovations on 27 Kingdom Halls and built 7 new Kingdom Halls.
SOCIAL SERVICES
|Calgary Inter – Faith Food Bank Society
|www.calgaryfoodbank.com
|96.0%
|A+
|A+
|$0.00
|A+
|A+
|7
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|A
|A
|$218,424
|Together, we fight hunger and its root causes because no one should go hungry.
|Emergency Food Hamper Program (including Renal, Vegetarian, and Celiac Hampers), Food Link, Milk Program, Hampers for the Homeless, Pantry/Welcome Home Hampers, Regional Share.
|Our primary goal is to meet basic food needs for people experiencing short, medium or long-term challenges and/or crisis. Our ability to act immediately during economic, social or environmental crisis allows us to intervene with basic food needs. Over the last two years in Calgary, over 100,000 people were laid off, thousands who have still not found work. We also provided referral information to help to prevent people falling or remaining in crisis or poverty.
|Our programs are continuously streamlined, based on our learning, to specifically target the various groups that need food bank support. This is done with the understanding that requesting food is just the beginning of the conversation. Again, this year, over 80% of clients needed less than three hampers. Agency partnerships have grown 200% with families connecting through direct referrals >50%, further reducing the prolonged impacts of crisis.
|Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities
|www.canadiantire.ca/jumpstart
|84.0%
|B
|B
|$9.00
|A-
|A-
|1
|B
|B
|B+
|B+
|B
|B
|Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity that helps kids aged 4-18 from financially disadvantaged families participate in organized sport and physical activity by helping to cover the costs of registration, equipment and/or transportation.
|Jumpstart’s mandate is to give all kids an equal opportunity to play – we continue to break down barriers and expand our reach to help in-need kids get in the game. Playing sports and participating in physical activity helps equip kids for life with essential skills such as self-esteem, leadership and teamwork. Jumpstart has more than 300 Chapters across Canada, made up of volunteers from Canadian Tire and local community groups and works with a network of 2,000+ Community Partners.
|At Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, we help kids in financial need, as assessed by Statistics Canada’s low-income cut-off. National in scope, but local in focus, in working closely with local Chapter Chairs and Community Partners, we are able to help kids in more than 300 communities across Canada. We use the Sport for Life model (mental/physical health, social adhesion, personal and professional development, academic attainment, etc.) to evaluate programs run through Community Partners.
|Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities reached more than 206,000 kids in financial need last year – the largest number of kids we’ve ever helped in a single year.
|Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada
|www.childrenswish.ca
|54.0%
|D
|D
|$36.00
|D
|D
|17
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|C+
|$253,450
|To grant the heartfelt wish of Canadian children diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.
|wish granting, fundraising events, school program, major giving, direct mail, individual and corporate donor development, wills and estates giving
|wishes granted, fundraising budgets, net revenues and ratios, medical advisory committee guidance
|Very well. 2015 was our largest wish granting year in our 32 year history. We also expanded our wish granting to include Canadian children diagnosed with serious genetic and neurological diagnoses who had never before qualified for a wish by any organization.
|Covenant House Toronto
|www.covenanthousetoronto.ca
|67.0%
|C+
|C+
|$34.00
|C-
|C-
|7
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|B-
|B-
|$246,000
|…is to serve suffering children of the street, and protect and safeguard all children…with absolute respect and unconditional love (see full mission on web site)
|Our most important programs include: Residential services (shelter, transitional housing at CHT & in community) along with support services, including health clinic, school, jobs, and outreach. More recently, we have been involved in human trafficking programming and comprehensive training initiatives in the human trafficking area.
|Use a number of metrics to measure impact, including: # of youth served, # of youth housed/reconnected with families, # of youth finding jobs/in job training, # of credits achieved, # of health assessments, # of youth completing life skills workshops, # of youth with mentors, # establishing a case plan, # who maintain employment, # of students in prevention/awareness programs. We also have logic models for programs and track how programs perform and use Outcomes Star to measure youth progress.
|We met or exceeded targets in most areas. We saw an increase in youth graduating from our cooking program and finding jobs at restaurants at 70%. We also placed 13 more youth in community apartments as part of our transitional housing initiatives. Shelter average occupancy was maintained at 96% with almost 60% establishing a case plan. Over 60% of youth graduated from our transitional housing program. We completed a youth survey in 2015 and 95% said they have been helped by our programs.
|Governing Council of the Salvation Army In Canada
|www.salvationarmy.ca
|76.0%
|B
|B
|$10.00
|A+
|A+
|18
|A
|A
|B-
|B-
|B+
|B+
|$286,768
|The Salvation Army exists to share the love of Jesus Christ, meet human needs and be a transforming influence in the communities of our world.
|The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in 128 countries around the world. The Salvation Army provides practical assistance such as food and clothing for children and families, shelter for people experiencing homelessness and rehabilitation for people who have lost control of their lives to an addiction.
|The Social Services Department provides leadership to The Salvation Army’s internal accreditation process. The process provides an assessment of Salvation Army social service and health ministries in relation to standards which reflect organizational policy, legislative requirements and best practice. These standards describe required processes and systems in the areas of governance, human resources management, facility management, spiritual and religious care and program delivery.
|Over the period of this year, 11 social service units successfully passed the accreditation process. A further 38 units will be reviewed in the coming year.
|Mothers Against Drunk Driving (Madd Canada)
|www.madd.ca
|96.0%
|A+
|A+
|$13.00
|A
|A
|4
|A
|A
|B
|B
|A-
|A-
|To stop impaired driving and to support victims of this violent crime.
|Support services and resources to victims/survivors of impaired driving. Research/ promotion of legislative and policy best practices to prevent and deter impaired driving. General and targeted (Campaign 911, Project Red Ribbon) awareness efforts, and education programs targeted to youth, to inform about the dangers of impaired driving, suggest alternatives and change impaired driving behaviours.
|We measure our progress through: the number of victims/survivors we serve and support/service provided; the publication of legislative reviews to assess current impaired driving laws; meetings with decision makers to promote legislative improvements and policy; the adoption of new impaired driving laws and policies, and the reach of our education programs and awareness initiatives.
|Engaged more victim/survivor families; established new victim initiatives such as a provincial memorial monument in Manitoba. Consulted on federal and provincial legislation to improve impaired driving laws; published provincial report rating the impaired driving legislation. TV PSAs were played more than 150,000 times; expanded Campaign 911 program; visited approx. 2,250 schools with our School Assembly Program.
|Ontario Association of Food Banks
|www.oafb.ca
|102.0%
|A+
|A+
|$0.00
|A+
|A+
|3
|B
|B
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|President’s Choice Children’s Charity
|www.pc.ca/charity
|93.0%
|A+
|A+
|$4.00
|A+
|A+
|9
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Tim Horton Childrens Foundation
|www.thcf.com
|77.0%
|B+
|B+
|$9.00
|A+
|A+
|6
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A-
|To develop within our children the quest for a brighter future. Working with children from financially disadvantaged homes, we deliver programs designed to increase self-confidence, self-esteem and build personal leadership skills.
|We have three signature programs – our Summer Camp Program, our Youth Leadership Program and our Community Leaders Program.
|At the end of our camp sessions we utilize an appreciative inquiry method to observe retention of key messages delivered while children are at camp. After children return home, we use an online survey to measure parents observations of behavioural changes following the camp experience.
|Our key measures are aimed at tracking our performance in 12 different behaviours which we wish to develop in our participants. Our appreciative inquiry and survey results indicate 80% of responding parents noted a positive change in behavior after their children returned home. Analyzing the results in each of the 12 behaviors will help us to make changes to our program to increase our effectiveness in the future.
|Union Gospel Mission
|www.ugm.ca
|77.0%
|B+
|B+
|$20.00
|A-
|A-
|1
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A-
|$214,488
|Demonstrating the love of Christ, Union Gospel Mission is determined to transform communities by overcoming poverty, homelessness and addiction one life at a time.
|UGM has strategically developed a continuum of care that will help carry the vulnerable into a new life, including outreach, meals, chaplaincy, drop-ins, emergency shelter, family services, alcohol and drug recovery, aftercare, education and training, employment services, and housing.
|We measure and assess everything we do at UGM. However, key measures include shelter nights provided, meals served, people housed in UGM housing/people housed by UGM workers in other housing, and men and women commenced from our alcohol and drug recovery programs.
|We did well against these measures. In 2015, we offered 30,765 nights of emergency shelter, up from 28,129 in 2014. We offered 341,081 meals in 2015, up from 322,803 meals in 2014. We found housing for 201 people in 2016, up from 189 the year prior, and helped 61 men & women graduate from our addiction recovery programs, compared to 59 in 2014.
|War Amputations of Canada
|www.waramps.ca
|91.0%
|A+
|A+
|$1.00
|A+
|A+
|11
|A
|A
|B+
|B+
|A-
|A-
|$266,264
|To provide financial assistance for artificial limbs; educate on living with amputation, help child amputees develop a positive approach to amputation & achieve future independence through comprehensive programs, assist war amputees & seriously disabled veterans, advocate for the rights & interests of all amputees, employ amputees & others with disabilities at the Key Tag Service sheltered workshop & throughout Association, & serve public through the Key Tag Service & safety programs.
|Lost key return service for Canadians which employs amputees & the disabled through sheltered workshop. The Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program; Service Bureau for war amputees & seriously disabled veterans; Adult Amputee Program; Advocacy Program to ensure rights and interests of amputees; Matching Mothers Program to provide support for families of child amputees; PLAYSAFE & DRIVESAFE for accident prevention; Operation Legacy to pass on remembrance message to youth.
|Being able to meet our commitments to Canada’s amputees and Canadians annually through the programs outlined above.
|We were once again able to meet our commitments, including 1,067 new amputees enrolled; 2,807 requests for prosthetic financial assistance granted, 6 regional Child Amputee (CHAMP) Seminars held, a tripling of Advocacy cases for amputees handled, continued growth of the Advocacy Program, continuing of consultative role to Department of National Defence & Veterans Affairs Canada to assist war amputees, a national lawn mower safety initiative and the return of 11,585 sets of lost keys to Canadians
OTHER
|Audain Foundation
|#
|99.0%
|A+
|A+
|$18.00
|A+
|A+
|76
|D
|D
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
|www.spca.bc.ca
|75.0%
|B
|B
|$3.00
|A-
|A-
|9
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A-
|$183,575
|To protect and enhance the quality of life for domestic, farm and wild animals in British Columbia
|sheltering, cruelty investigations, humane education
|number of animals rescued, increase in adoptions, number of cruelty investigations of animal cruelty complaints, increase in youth attending education programs/camps
|animals rescued 2015 – 27,187 vs 2014 25,942, adoptions 2015 – 15,811 vs 2014 15,355, investigations of animal cruelty complaints 2015 – 10,215 vs 2014 – 8,849, youth attending summer camps 2016 – 1,600 vs 2015 – 1,400
|Canadian Wildlife Federation
|www.cwf-fcf.org
|67.0%
|C+
|C+
|$21.00
|B-
|B-
|5
|A
|A
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Societe Zoologique De Granby
|www.zoodegranby.com
|70.0%
|B-
|B-
|$14.00
|A+
|A+
|0
|B
|B
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Toronto International Film Festival
|www.tiff.net
|68.0%
|C+
|C+
|$4.00
|A
|A
|3
|B
|B
|B+
|B+
|B
|B
|Transforming the way people see the world through film
|“Generally consistent with 2014 results. Refer to our annual report for further details: https://assets.contentful.com/22n7d68fswlw/2TQ4oIAVYAyq62GCIoU6uq/f039ac145eef61e8ce457f23169f1397/TIFF-AnnualReport-2015.pdf”
|We Charity (formerly Free the Children)
|www.freethechildren.com
|91.0%
|A+
|A+
|$15.00
|A+
|A+
|1
|B
|B
|A+
|A+
|A
|A
|$97,250
|We empower change with resources that create sustainable impact.
|WE Villages is our sustainable international development program which helps people build stable, thriving communities and gives them the power and dignity to support themselves. WE Schools is an experiential service learning program that is reigniting the fundamental purpose of education: moving students to want to learn, preparing them with the life skills to better the world and empowering them to forge their own paths to success
|WE Villages impact measurements include the number of communities engaged, the number of students now attending school, people with access to clean drinking water, and women empowered through alternative income programs. WE Schools impact measurements include total schools in the program, the impact of the participating students on the world, and the change in students in the program.
|WE Villages is currently active in over 60 communities around the world. Over 200,000 students have access to education in over 1000 schools and school rooms. More than 1 million people now have access to clean water and over 30,000 women are financially independent. WE Schools is active in over 12,000 schools around the world, with over 2.4 million students engaged. Students in the program have volunteered over 19 million hours and raised 62 million dollars for 2500 different charities.
