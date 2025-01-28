With the pressure to succeed on top of a competitive job market and the high cost of living in Canada, it’s no wonder many young Canadians feel stuck or like their hearts aren’t in it. If this sounds familiar, this guide is here to help you explore realistic strategies to take charge of your situation—whether it means a career shift, break or pursuing new avenues—without shame or guilt.

Why the job market feels overwhelming—and what to do

Many young professionals in Canada are facing job dissatisfaction, underemployment, unrealistic demands and limited job security. One global survey showed that nearly all—a surprising 97%—of workers aged 18 to 34 report feeling burnt out, a statistic highlighting today’s workforce struggles. Another survey showed that flexibility was significantly more important (35%) to Gen Z workers than salary (4%).

Young people today have an entirely different workforce experience than previous generations. And while they don’t seem shy about expressing it, many don’t know what to do about it.

“Youth in this category think it’s a reflection of themselves when really it’s a reflection of the market. The market is evolving very rapidly. There’s the influence of tech AI, so it’s really just trying to help them find a place that lands well for them,” explains 20-year career coach and career services and experiential learning manager at Ontario Tech University, Shenell Payne Cuffy. She adds that there’s an added pressure from the ceiling with many Boomers working beyond age 65.

So, what are your options as a worker? Payne Cuffy says young Canadians are starting to actively explore different job types to find work that feels meaningful and valuable to them. Gen Z are particularly selective—perhaps more so than other generations—thanks to remote work, tech advancements and the choice of full-time or contract roles (sometimes both), they have more opportunities to pursue careers that align with their goals—and desire for flexibility.

Younger Canadians seek intentionality in their work, striving for roles that reflect their skills, abilities and interests. Payne Cuffy says the best approach is to identify your core values and consider how these can be incorporated into your professional life.

How to financially prepare for career change

Understand your financial standing before making any career shifts or considering taking a year or two off. A career hiatus is a luxury most young median-income Canadians likely cannot afford, says Sam Lichtman, a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Millen Wealth Advisors. If you’re a good saver and can dip into savings to take a reprieve to refocus and find more meaningful work, then evaluate how much it’ll set them back and weigh those priorities carefully.

Meeting with a planner can help. “We do a retirement impact assessment,” says Lichtman. For example, “If you take $40,000, $50,000 or $60,000 out of your savings, does that bump back your retirement a few years?” He points to the FIRE movement, which stands for Financial Independence and Retire Early, as a financial trend attracting some Millennials. “And sometimes you’ve got to choose one or the other,” he says about aggressively saving or changing retirement goals.