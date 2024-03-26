Financial experts say they encounter myths every day in their line of work. Popular examples are that home ownership is the only way to get rich or budgeting rules that are outdated.

The Canadian Press spoke with Jason Heath, an advice-only certified financial planner at Objective Financial Partners; Jessica Morgan, founder and CEO of blog site Canadianbudget.ca and Reni Odetoyinbo, founder of Reni, The Resource about misunderstanding or dated advice they hear from clients.

Here are a few.

CPP won’t be there in the future

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) tends to be a point of confusion, says Heath. While many don’t understand how the pension system works, some believe CPP won’t stand the test of time and could be gone soon.

“A lot of people I talked to are skeptical about whether or not CPP will be around for them in the future—who think the federal government somehow has access … and is going to use it for something else,” Heath says.

In fact, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is a Crown corporation and independent of the federal government, with a portfolio of roughly $600 billion in assets. The latest report from the office of Canada’s chief actuary, which reviews the CPP’s sustainability every three years, said the pension fund remains sustainable for more than the next 75 years based on current assets, contributions, and benefits being paid, Heath said.

Dividends are magical

Investors often gravitate to dividends and favour stocks with high shareholder payouts, Heath says.

“Some investors have an irrational focus on dividends,” he said. “Dividends aren’t magical.”