We’re moving in slow motion

Regular “Making sense” columnist Kyle Prevost is off for the next couple of weeks. I’m more than happy to sit in the captain’s chair once again and make sense of the markets.

Let’s kick things off with a look at the inflation fight and the state of the economy.

I wrote the final column of 2022 for “Making sense of the markets.” That post included a look back at the year, and it offered a look forward (yes, guesses) about what 2023 might bring.

As my December column showed, there were many investable trends that were easy to identify, and they played out as expected. As I had offered, energy stocks and commodities ruled in an inflationary environment. As outlined on my Cut The Crap Investing blog, I moved to an energy dividend approach, and I’m glad I did. I replaced the price risk with dividend health risk. The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG/TSX) is representative of the oil and gas sector, and its dividends doubled in 2022. So far, 2023 continues to gush with dividends and a stream of special dividends. Even so, energy stock prices have been in decline.

Value and defensive stocks also outperformed on the equity front.

From my blog:

“While no one knows the future, and this is not advice, I recently wrote about what worked in 2022 and how it might continue in 2023. Although, now I’d throw bonds into the mix of assets that might do ‘OK’ in 2023.”

Perhaps the “OK” framing for bond performance was prudent. Nothing to get too excited about, but as the bond market adjusts to the Bank of Canada rate hike hiatus, bond prices have been edging up.

If I were to sum up my take on the economic environment, I would use the words “moving in slow motion.” Kyle and I have both mentioned there is a lag effect in play with respect to rate hikes. It can take 12 to 18 months before rate hikes move through the economy to suppress growth and in turn (hopefully) bring down inflation. In one of my blog posts, I summed it up with: