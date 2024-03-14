Here are the new rules you should know about:

Home office expenses

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, workers could deduct $2 a day from their taxable earnings for each day worked from home, up to a maximum of $500. That “temporary flat rate” no longer applies.

When filing for 2023, employees can only deduct home office expenses if they were required—not simply allowed—to work from home more than half the time for at least a month straight. And they need a form called the T2200 signed and handed over by their employer to do so.

“You’ve got to add up all your expenses, whether it’s utilities or repairs and all the rest, and then claim a portion of those based on the square footage of your office as a percentage of your entire home,” said Tim Cestnick, a tax and personal finance expert.

Penalty for filing late

The interest rate on overdue income taxes has risen to 10% from 9%.

“It can be a pretty big hit for people,” said Nicole Ewing, director of tax and estate planning at TD Wealth. “File and pay as early as you can to avoid any of that.”

Experts recommend filing on time—the deadline is April 30—even if you know you can’t immediately fork over the money, in order to avoid late penalties.

“You might even be better off borrowing money from the bank or borrowing on a line of credit to pay your taxes, because that rate’s probably lower than what the CRA is charging on overdue taxes,” said Cestnick.