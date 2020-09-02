Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

My husband and I are not high-income earners. In our mid-40s with an 11-year-old only child, we make less than $101,900—the amount StatsCan says is the median household income for a family with kids.

But we’ve been smart with our money—choosing to live near public transportation, and walking and using the subway as much as possible, saving $350 a month in parking fees at my husband’s workplace, not to mention gas, and also forgoing a second car altogether.

Top-priced peak-season resort vacations were off the table for us. To travel on a budget, we limit ourselves to road trips in the summer, and opt to get away during shoulder season anytime airfare is involved. For instance, we would visit my husband’s family in Ireland in April instead of August, and typically we’d also go for winter vacations either in February or April to miss the high prices at March Break or Christmas.

The payoff? Over the past 14 years, we’ve covered mortgage payments on our modest Toronto house with biweekly accelerated mortgage payments, dropping lump-sum prepayments once or twice per year to reduce the principal faster. And so we managed to pay off our mortgage in December of 2019.

And yet, we’ve come to a strange juncture. Right after basking in the pride and relief at paying off the largest debt most individuals ever incur, we were left wondering how best to use our new mortgage-payment-sized chunk of disposable income, with retirement still 20 years away.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

With both of us worried for our job security (we work in the increasingly precarious publishing industry—my husband as a salaried newspaper reporter, and me as a freelancer), the “before times” financial advice doesn’t seem applicable. We’re concerned about wage contractions, layoffs and, of course, a recession.

We’ve always wanted an income property that could also be a vacation home, preferably somewhere with a sunny, warm climate to escape the Canadian winter. Given the current economic outlook, however, we’re scared to take on a significant new purchase using the money we would have directed towards our mortgage. So, what should we do now?