How does KOHO work?

Think of KOHO’s standard savings account as a spending account with pretty good interest (compare KOHO’s 1.2% on your entire balance with traditional banks’ standard 0.05%). It has no fees, no matter how much money you hold. To get that rate, you’ll need to set up a regular direct deposit to your KOHO account (your paycheque or a portion of it; a government cheque; or even a PayPal deposit), and then opt into earning interest inside the app. You can use it in tandem with a traditional account, or use the app to set funds aside for specific savings goals and keep some funds readily available to cover expenses.

When you download the free KOHO app, you’ll be asked to register and verify your identity. You can begin using KOHO right away, by loading funds into your account using direct deposit or Interac e-transfer. You receive your physical KOHO card in the mail, but you don’t need to wait to start charging it. You can make online purchases immediately using your account number. And you can add it to your Apple Wallet and Google Pay right away. Your KOHO card works everywhere on the Visa network and is fully integrated with the app.

This is an ideal service for anyone wanting to keep things simple: It’s a savings account with a healthy interest rate with the ability to use it like a pre-paid Visa. Other banks typically offer clients a chequing account with a lower interest rate and a savings account with a higher interest rate, encouraging to save in one account and spend from another. But with KOHO, you can create savings goals with and even lock money up in “the vault” on the app.

Deposited money is held by the People’s Trust Bank which, like the big five banks, is insured by the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC). This means that your money, up to $100,000 per account, is protected in the event that the financial institution fails. (The People’s Trust Bank was established in 1961.) Plus, you can reach the KOHO support team through an in-app chat or by phone, 21 hours a day, seven days a week. (Night owls can leave a message from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., and receive a response when customer support is back on duty.)

KOHO features

Here’s what you would get access to when opening a KOHO account.

Savings account

Your spending account is actually a hybrid spending, savings and credit account. You can use it to pay bills and receive government payments, including CERB, through direct deposit. When you make purchases, you earn a minimum of 0.5% cash back. You can also use it as a savings account and your money will earn 1.2% interest when you set up direct deposit, which is significantly higher than a typical savings account. Actually, it’s more in line with the rates of high-interest savings accounts (1% to 1.5%).

KOHO card

When you sign up for your KOHO account, you will be able to select your card in one of four colour combinations. There is no hard credit check when you register, so your credit score is not affected.