Related Articles

A young woman shoots a video with a selfie stick.

News

Chat, is this real? The risks of following finfluencer advice

In a new report, the Ontario Securities Commission raises warnings about money advice on social media. Here’s how to...

A hand typing on a computer keyboard

News

Shareholders push for ethical AI use at Canada’s biggest companies

Canadian investors are putting AI ethics on the agenda at major companies. Find out how shareholder pressure is driving...

Couple holding up a key to their new home.

News

Canadians are turning to family—and credit—to stay afloat

As the cost of living climbs, financial help from family and increased credit use are becoming survival strategies for...

People shop at a 7-Eleven convenience store in New York, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

News

Couche-Tard walks away from 7-Eleven bid, citing lack of good faith

Months of negotiations, revised offers, and concessions weren’t enough to keep Couche-Tard’s $47-billion bid for 7-Eleven’s parent on track....

The Cogeco logo is seen in Montreal on October 22, 2020.

News

Cogeco targets low-data users with new Canadian mobile service

Cogeco’s Canadian wireless launch arrives amid downgraded outlook, falling U.S. revenue, and analyst concerns.

A "for sale" sign is seen in front of a home in Laval, Que., on Friday, July 4, 2025. For the second time this year, the Canadian Real Estate Association has downgraded its forecast for home sales activity in 2025, as it reported that the number of homes that changed hands across the country in June rose 3.5 per cent compared with a year ago.

News

Canadian home sales forecast downgraded—but the market may be turning a corner

Home sales are down, prices are softening, and buyers are hesitant—but conditions may be shifting as summer gains momentum.

A house cut from green felt sits on a notebook on grass

News

Buying a new build? You may qualify for a CMHC Eco Plus refund

CMHC Eco Plus is a new program that encourages Canadian home buyers to opt for energy efficiency. Here’s how...

Statistics Canada released June inflation figures on Tuesday. A person pumps fuel in Toronto, on Wednesday, September 12, 2012.

News

Inflation climbs to 1.9% in June, led by surging vehicle costs

Inflation hit 1.9% in June as car prices rose. Strong job gains and steady core inflation suggest the Bank...

AI chatbots have become another go-to for many young Canadians to set up budgets and map out financial goals. The Icons for the smartphone apps DeepSeek and ChatGPT are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

News

AI chatbots can help with personal finance—if you ask the right questions

Canadians are using AI for money matters, from budgeting to financial planning. Read these expert tips to get better...

A smiling young man using a laptop

News

How to use AI to find a job—without annoying the employers

Many Canadian job seekers are using ChatGPT and other AI tools to apply for work. Here’s how to use...

