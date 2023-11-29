Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: The best EV in Canada for access to charging stations in 2024
If you want a top-notch electric vehicle experience with access to the largest EV charging network in Canada, take the Model 3 Long Range for a ride.
When many people hear “electric vehicle,” Tesla is the brand that comes to mind. The company released its first EV in 2008. Today, Tesla offers four vehicles in Canada: Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y. Which one should you check out first at the Tesla dealership? If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line EV experience with one of the best driving ranges in the industry, look no farther than the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD.
With the highest driving range among vehicles in our list of top EVs—576 kilometres—the Model 3 is road-trip ready, even in the dead of an icy winter. Tesla’s charging network adds even further confidence on long-distance voyages, with generous availability even along more remote routes, and charging stations with numerous plugs to reduce the likelihood of wait times or broken equipment.
The Tesla Model 3 Long Range price in Canada manages to come in under $60,000 after government EV incentives, with a $64,990 starting price that undercuts the incentive cut-off by 10 bucks. Dollar for dollar, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range matches our other “range-for-the-buck” value leader, the Hyundai Ioniq 6, delivering a 12% increase in total range for an equal 12% increase in price.
The fuss-free charging experience adds confidence on the move, and the Model 3’s state-of-the-art safety features add confidence all around. With top marks in testing by both the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Model 3 is among the very safest cars on the road today.
Access to Tesla’s charging network is included, and it’s the best in the business. According to Electric Autonomy Canada, a news site focused on EVs, Tesla operated nearly 1,500 fast-charging stations and 2,100 level 2 charging stations in Canada as of November 2022. CNN has reported that figure outnumbers the CCS chargers used by other automakers two to one. As of this writing, no less than a dozen other automakers have announced plans to switch to Tesla’s NACS-style charging connection as soon as 2024, enabling access to Tesla’s charging network in the process.
Best of all, the Model 3 can pre-condition its battery for even faster top-offs at a supercharger stop, saving you time. All of that with no cards, accounts or sign-ins—just drive up, plug in and drive away.
Tesla’s interfaces, charging experience and remote vehicle apps give owners access to a cutting-edge experience fitting of a modern and connected car, alongside a seamless and straightforward charging experience. This makes it a top choice as an EV that delivers the experience EV drivers want.
