With the highest driving range among vehicles in our list of top EVs—576 kilometres—the Model 3 is road-trip ready, even in the dead of an icy winter. Tesla’s charging network adds even further confidence on long-distance voyages, with generous availability even along more remote routes, and charging stations with numerous plugs to reduce the likelihood of wait times or broken equipment.

What is the price of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Canada?

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range price in Canada manages to come in under $60,000 after government EV incentives, with a $64,990 starting price that undercuts the incentive cut-off by 10 bucks. Dollar for dollar, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range matches our other “range-for-the-buck” value leader, the Hyundai Ioniq 6, delivering a 12% increase in total range for an equal 12% increase in price.

Fun fact The fuss-free charging experience adds confidence on the move, and the Model 3’s state-of-the-art safety features add confidence all around. With top marks in testing by both the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Model 3 is among the very safest cars on the road today.

Tesla’s charging network in Canada

Access to Tesla’s charging network is included, and it’s the best in the business. According to Electric Autonomy Canada, a news site focused on EVs, Tesla operated nearly 1,500 fast-charging stations and 2,100 level 2 charging stations in Canada as of November 2022. CNN has reported that figure outnumbers the CCS chargers used by other automakers two to one. As of this writing, no less than a dozen other automakers have announced plans to switch to Tesla’s NACS-style charging connection as soon as 2024, enabling access to Tesla’s charging network in the process.

Best of all, the Model 3 can pre-condition its battery for even faster top-offs at a supercharger stop, saving you time. All of that with no cards, accounts or sign-ins—just drive up, plug in and drive away.

Tesla’s interfaces, charging experience and remote vehicle apps give owners access to a cutting-edge experience fitting of a modern and connected car, alongside a seamless and straightforward charging experience. This makes it a top choice as an EV that delivers the experience EV drivers want.

Where can I charge a Tesla? Home: This is the most common method. You can use a standard wall outlet or install a Tesla Wall Connector for faster charging. Tesla Supercharger stations: Canada has nearly 1,500 Superchargers. They can provide a significant amount of charge in around 30 minutes. Public charging stations: With an adapter, you can use charging stations that are not part of the Tesla network. Work: Some workplaces offer charging facilities. If yours doesn’t, submit a suggestion! Destination charging locations: Some hotels, shopping centres and restaurants provide Tesla charging to their customers.

How much is insurance for a Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD? Auto insurance quotes are based on several factors, including your age, location and more. Here’s the estimated monthly cost to insure a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning for these driver profiles: Female, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $252

Male, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $258

Gender X, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $255 Quotes provided by Ratehub*. (Ratehub and MoneySense are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) Policies include $1 million liability coverage, $1,000 collision deductible and $1,000 comprehensive deductible, with discounts for bundling and UBI.

2023 Tesla Model 3 (Long Range AWD) specifications

Starting price: $63,990

$63,990 Body type: Sedan

Sedan Powertrain layout: Dual-motor AWD

Dual-motor AWD Horsepower: 425

425 Torque (lb-ft): Up to 475

Up to 475 Battery capacity: 82.1 kWh

82.1 kWh Range: 576 km

576 km Charging time: Approximately 8 h at 240 V

Approximately 8 h at 240 V Energy consumption (kWh/100 km as per NRCan): 15.8 (combined)

Prices and specifications are subject to change.

