How to brighten up Blue Monday in 2025
Wishing for longer days and warmer weather? It could be Blue Monday, the most down day of the year. Boost your mental well-being with no-cost resources.
Each year, the third Monday in January makes headlines. Why? It has the dubious distinction of being the saddest day of the year. And while there’s no scientific evidence to back that up, it’s hard to disagree. Between the seemingly endless cold weather, the lack of sunshine and the hefty post-holiday and heating bills, mid-January can be pretty bleak.
Blue Monday was dreamed up 20 years ago by a British travel company for an advertising campaign. That’s right—it began as a marketing ploy. But over time, Blue Monday has evolved into a conversation starter at a time of year when many people do feel low, sluggish and/or stressed.
That includes those who suffer from a type of depression called seasonal affective disorder (SAD). According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, SAD appears to be triggered by changes in the amount of sunlight.
If you’ve noticed symptoms like changes in appetite, poor sleep, loss of interest in people and activities, fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, low self-esteem or other signs, see a physician. SAD treatments, such as light therapy, psychotherapy and medication, are available in Canada.
Some people also do other things to improve their confidence and, ultimately, their mood. Activities like learning a new skill, spending time with friends and starting an exercise routine can help. (Get tips on socializing affordably and working out for cheap.)
Keep reading for how you can improve your confidence with your finances.
In 2025, Blue Monday falls on Jan. 20. Feeling blue isn’t limited to just a single day, though.
For many Canadians, the recent news cycle might be compounding the usual January blues. From political unrest and economic upheaval to the weakening of hate speech rules on social media, the news can be hard to tune out—or feel good about.
But Shaun Maslyk, a Certified Financial Planner, MoneySense columnist and host of The Most Hated F-Word podcast, says there are steps you can take to safeguard your mental and financial health during difficult times.
“Our financial lives are deeply tied to our sense of security and control, so it’s no surprise that uncertainty can amplify stress,” Maslyk says. “As [psychologist] Daniel Kahneman points out in his book Noise, our emotional reactions to new information can often be louder than the actual impact on our lives.
“The truth is, while these changes are significant, their effects are rarely as immediate or severe as they feel in the moment,” he adds. “We can’t stop emotions like stress or worry from showing up—they’re a natural response—but what we can do is control our reactions and focus on what’s within our power.”
What is in your power? Maslyk says taking a break from the news, connecting with family and friends, exercising and going for walks, practicing gratitude and educating yourself are actions that can contribute positively to mental and financial health. “By focusing on practical steps, controlling what you can, connecting with others and stepping back to see the bigger picture—you can quiet that noise and keep your financial well-being in check,” he says.
To help you get through this challenging time of year, we’ve rounded up several MoneySense articles on the topic.
