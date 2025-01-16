What is Blue Monday?

Blue Monday was dreamed up 20 years ago by a British travel company for an advertising campaign. That’s right—it began as a marketing ploy. But over time, Blue Monday has evolved into a conversation starter at a time of year when many people do feel low, sluggish and/or stressed.

That includes those who suffer from a type of depression called seasonal affective disorder (SAD). According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, SAD appears to be triggered by changes in the amount of sunlight.

If you’ve noticed symptoms like changes in appetite, poor sleep, loss of interest in people and activities, fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, low self-esteem or other signs, see a physician. SAD treatments, such as light therapy, psychotherapy and medication, are available in Canada.

Some people also do other things to improve their confidence and, ultimately, their mood. Activities like learning a new skill, spending time with friends and starting an exercise routine can help. (Get tips on socializing affordably and working out for cheap.)

Keep reading for how you can improve your confidence with your finances.

When is Blue Monday in 2025?

In 2025, Blue Monday falls on Jan. 20. Feeling blue isn’t limited to just a single day, though.

For many Canadians, the recent news cycle might be compounding the usual January blues. From political unrest and economic upheaval to the weakening of hate speech rules on social media, the news can be hard to tune out—or feel good about.

But Shaun Maslyk, a Certified Financial Planner, MoneySense columnist and host of The Most Hated F-Word podcast, says there are steps you can take to safeguard your mental and financial health during difficult times.