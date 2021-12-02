How much you need to save to buy a home

The answer to this question is not as simple as you might think. To calculate the total cost of home ownership, you need to factor in several different costs, including the deposit, down payment, mortgage loan and closing costs. For every known expenditure, there are often hidden or unexpected fees. We break it all down for you below.

The down payment

Let’s start with the down payment, the lump sum of money you will have to put towards the total cost of your new house. It is not included in your mortgage, meaning it has to be liquid funds you have saved or otherwise have access to (for example, a gift from a family member).

The amount you’ll need for the down payment depends on the purchase price and the minimum down payment rules set by the government of Canada. To determine exactly how much money you’ll need, start by looking at average housing prices in the neighbourhood you hope to move into, then do the math.

Purchase price Minimum down payment required $500,000 or less 5% of the purchase price $500,000 to $999,999 5% of the first $500,000 of the purchase price

+

10% of the portion of the purchase price above $500,000 $1 million or more 20% of the purchase price

First-time home buyers tend to have a smaller down payment than those who’ve previously owned real estate, because they aren’t carrying over equity from a previous property, Patton explains. Essentially, if you own a home and the value increases over a period of time, you can take that equity and use it to put a larger down payment on your next house.

Ideally, home buyers will put down 20%, because those who don’t will have to add the cost of mortgage loan insurance—a.k.a. mortgage default insurance—to their budget. But hitting that 20% goal is not easy, Patton concedes. “In our market, putting down 20% is almost unattainable unless you get a financial gift or inheritance.” Davie agrees, noting that the average cost of a detached home in the GTA is well over a million dollars. “Saving $200,000-plus can be very difficult for first-time homeowners,” he says.

The deposit

You also need to save for the deposit, the amount of money you pay when signing a purchase agreement on a property. The deposit counts toward your down payment but is often non-refundable, so if you back out of the deal before it closes, you will likely lose that money.

There is no standard deposit amount. A guideline of 5% of the purchase price is often used (equal to $50,000 on a $1 million home). But the rapid increase in housing prices have caused some sellers to accept less than 5%. (When multiple offers are made on the same property, the seller may ask for more). Typically, there’s room to negotiate, but a deposit of 5% helps show the seller you’re serious and could help you secure the deal in competitive housing markets. Keep in mind that the funds should be easily accessible as the money is typically due within 24 hours of signing a real estate contract.

Closing costs

Then, there are closing costs. “I start every client conversation with closing costs because it often comes out of the down payment that is available,” Patton says.